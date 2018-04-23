Murder probe over missing Glasgow woman Julie Reilly

Have your say

The disappearance of a woman who vanished from Glasgow more than two months ago is being treated as murder, police have said.

Julie Reilly, 47, from Shieldhall Road, Govan, was reported missing on February 15 after failing to turn up to several appointments.

On Monday, officers investigating her disappearance confirmed her death.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Unfortunately, officers can now confirm that Julie Reilly is now deceased and they are treating her death as murder.”

DCI Mark Bell, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team (west), renewed his appeal to the public for information.

Investigations have revealed that two suitcases may contain evidence regarding Ms Reilly’s disappearance.

The cases are believed to have been discarded on the south side of Glasgow in the Cardonald, Cessnock and Govan areas of the city.

Police say they may have been left at a roadway, in a garden path, a park, a pathway or on waste ground.

Members of the public with any information regarding her disappearance, or who have recently observed a discarded suitcase in those areas, are urged to contact police “as a matter of urgency”.

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101.