Murder probe after woman found stabbed in Kirkintilloch

Police are treating the death of a woman found in the back garden of a house in East Dunbartonshire as murder.

Officers revealed they are following a positive line of enquiry into the death of the 32-year-old who is believed to have died from stab wounds.

Witnesses said the woman’s daughter, aged 11, had been sitting crying on the pavement outside the house.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1540 hrs on Wednesday 18 April 2018, police were called to a property in Alexander Place, Kirkintilloch where the body of a 32 year old woman was found in the back yard area.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course, however enquiries carried out by officers indicate that the woman’s death is suspicious and a murder inquiry has been launched.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and enquiries are ongoing”.