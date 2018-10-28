Man sexually assaulted by taxi driver after night out

Police are trying to find a couple who came to the aid of a man who was sexually assaulted in a taxi.

The 22-year-old male got in a white private hire taxi to go home after a night out in Glasgow.

But Police Scotland said he was “touched inappropriately” by the driver, who then made him get out of the car in Paisley.

Not knowing where he was, the man flagged down the couple in a car, and they then took him to Paisley police office - but left before officers had the chance to speak to them.

Detective Sergeant Allison Campbell said: “The man and woman left before we could speak to them. It would be really helpful to our investigation if they would contact Paisley Police Station as their information would assist our investigation.”

She urged anyone who “might have seen or was approached by the man” to get in contact with the police after the incident, which took place in the early hours of Sunday October 28.

The man had been out in the Argyle Street/Union Street area of Glasgow before getting into the private hire taxi at about 2.30am.

The driver is described as being a white male, in his 30s, with dark shaved hair, of heavy build and with a Scottish or Irish accent.

