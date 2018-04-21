Man seriously assaulted in Glasgow street

A man has been stabbed in the street as he made his way to a demonstration with friends.

The 21-year-old was attacked as he headed to Glasgow Green with four acquaintances on Friday afternoon.

Police said he was walking on the west footpath of Turnbull Street, at the south footpath of Steel Street, when his group was approached by three other Asian men.

The victim was stabbed during the confrontation. He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary following the assault and has since been released.

Detective Constable Sean McLoughlin said: “The victim and his friends had been making their way to a demo at Glasgow Green and the area would have been busy with other people attending the event at the time of the attack.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything at all suspicious to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Shettleston CID on 101, quoting incident number 3132 on Friday.