Here’s everything you need to know about Raye’s OVO Hydro show, including tickets, presales, prices and support acts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raye has announced a huge show in Glasgow next year as part of her upcoming UK and European tour.

Titled This Tour May Contain New Music, the multi-award winning British singer-songwriter will perform at the OVO Hydro in February 2026, with dates in cities including Manchester, Birmingham, and London.

The news comes alongside the release of her highly anticipated single Where Is My Husband!, with the announcement also confirming that a new album is on the way.

Currently available for pre-order on her website, dubbed Album 2, it will be the follow up to 2023’s My 21st Century Blues, which won British Album of the Year at the 2024 Brits.

Here’s everything you need to know about Raye’s Glasgow tour date, from when tickets go on sale to presales, prices and more.

Raye Tour 2026: Here’s when the singer-songwriter will play Glasgow

The second stop of her 2026 tour, Raye will perform in Glasgow on Friday, February 20. It will follow a number of European dates as well as a show in Manchester.

Here are all of the shows lined up for Raye’s 2026 UK tour:

Tuesday, February 17 2026 – Co-op Live, Manchester

Friday, February 20 2026 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Monday, February 23 2026 – bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

Thursday, February 26 2026 – The O2, London

Friday, February 27 2026 – The O2, London

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Raye tickets will begin at 10am on Thursday, September 25. They will be available via sites including Ticketmaster, for her Glasgow date, as well as AXS and SeeTickets for other UK shows.

For the best chance of securing tickets you should be sure to register for an account with your preferred ticket site well in advance of the sale beginning. Ticketmaster operate a waiting room which will begin around 15 minutes before the sale, so be sure to log in well before 10am. In addition, you should use only one browser tab avoiding any VPNs. A stable internet connection is also a must.

Only 6 tickets are allowed per person and household. Only over 14s may stand, with under 16s to be accompanied by an adult over 18, and no under 8s allowed in the venue.

Raye presale

If you don’t want to wait until general sale, there are several Raye presales.

The first can be accessed by pre-ordering her upcoming album, or by following the no purchase necessary link and signing up before 3pm on Monday, September 22. Album presale will begin at 10am on Tuesday, September 23.

There is then Live Nation presale for Raye’s UK tour dates. Fans can sign up for My Live Nation to receive access to the presale which will begin at 10am on Wednesday, September 24.

In addition, there is also Spotify presale. Fans who listen to Raye on the streaming service will be sent an email with an access code for a presale which will begin at 12pm on Wednesday, September 24.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. | Rob - stock.adobe.com

Raye Glasgow presale

If you only care about Raye’s Glasgow show, then there are two additional presales.

The first is OVO presale, which is only open to OVO customers who have registered for the OVO Live rewards scheme. This presale will begin at 10am on Tuesday, September 23.

Then there is Gigs in Scotland presale, which is open to anyone who has an account on the website. This Scotland-specific presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, September 24.

At a glance: Raye presales Raye album presale: For all tour dates

Presale opens at 10am on Tuesday, September 23

For access you must sign up here or preorder her album before 3pm on Monday, September 22 Live Nation presale For all tour dates

Presale opens at 10am on Wednesday, September 24

For access you must sign up for My Live Nation Spotify presale: For all tour dates

Presale opens at 12pm on Wednesday, September 24

Access only for Raye’s top fans on Spotify, who will receive code via email OVO presale: For Glasgow show only

Presale opens at 10am on Tuesday, September 23

Access for OVO customers registered for OVO Live only Gigs in Scotland presale: For Glasgow show only

Presale opens at 10am on Wednesday, September 24

Access open to those with a Gigs in Scotland account

How much are Raye tickets?

Wondering what ticket prices for Raye are like? Well, for her OVO Hydro show you can expect to pay between £53.60 and £87.65, including fees.

Across the rest of her UK shows, these prices will vary depending on ticket type, venue and fees.

Raye ticket prices range for her London O2 shows range from £49.10 to £95.20 including fees. Meanwhile for Birmingham, tickets start at £49.35 with the most expensive just £89.65. Meanwhile, for Manchester standing tickets cost £78 including fees.

Raye performed at Glastonbury in 2025. | Getty Images

Across all of Raye’s UK shows, face value seated tickets appear to range from £40 to £80, with face value standing tickets priced from £65 to £70.

Overall, including fees, Raye tickets are likely to cost anywhere from £50 to more than £95.

Who is Raye’s Glasgow support?

Raye will be supported by her two sisters, Absolutely and Amma during her UK tour dates.

With musical talent clearly running in the family, Absolutely - or Abby-Lynn Keen as she’s also known - has written songs for Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne, Teddy Swims, Normani and more. She is also set to join Renee Rapp on tour in 2026.