MOBO Awards Shortlist: Here's every act nominated for the music awards - and when they'll take place
The nominations for the MOBO Awards, the UK’s premier celebration of Black music and culture, have been announced over 20 categories today (December 4).
For nearly three decades, MOBO has celebrated established stars and some of the fastest-rising talent in music.
This year Jorja Smith, Cleo Sol, Sampha, Central Cee, Bashy, Ghetts and Odeal lead the charge - with three nominations apiece.
Meanwhile Raye has two nominations and will be hoping to win back-to-back Best Female Act trophies.
The awards will be presented live from the Utilita Arena, in Newcastle, on Febraury 18, 2025, with tickets available here.
Best Male Act
- Bashy
- Central Cee
- D-Block Europe
- Ghetts
- Nemzzz
- Sampha
Best Female Act In Association With Got2b
- Cleo Sol
- Darkoo
- Jorja Smith
- Little Simz
- Nia Archives
- Raye
Album Of The Year
- Bashy - Being Poor Is Expensive
- Cleo Sol - Gold
- Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose
- Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying
- Sampha - Lahai
- Skrapz - Reflection
Song Of The Year
- Central Cee Feat. Lil Baby - ‘band4band’
- Chase & Status, Stormzy - ‘backbone’
- Darkoo Feat. Dess Dior - ‘favourite Girl’
- Jordan Adetunji - ‘kehlani’
- Leostaytrill - ‘pink Lemonade’
- Odeal - ‘soh-Soh’
Best Newcomer
- Chy Cartier
- Elmiene
- Fimiguerrero
- Flowerovlove
- Jordan Adetunji
- Len
- Leostaytrill
- Myles Smith
- Odeal
- Pozer
Video Of The Year In Association With Lner
- Meekz - ‘mini Me's’ (Directed By Kc Locke)
- Mnelia - ‘my Man’ (Directed By Femi Bello)
- Raye - ‘genesis’ (Directed By Otis Dominique & Raye)
- Sampha - ‘only’ (Directed By Dexter Navy)
- Skepta - ‘gas Me Up (Diligent)’ (Directed By Steveo)
- Unknown T Feat. Loyle Carner - ‘hocus Pocus’ (Directed By Felix Brady)
Best R&B/Soul Act Supported By Kiss Fm
- Cleo Sol
- Elmiene
- Flo
- Jaz Karis
- Jorja Smith
- Nippa
- Odeal
- Sasha Keable
- Shae Universe
- Sinead Harnett
Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall
- Alt Blk Era
- Bob Vylan
- Hak Baker
- Kid Bookie
- Native James
- Spider
Best Grime Act Supported By Trench
- Chip
- D Double E
- Duppy
- Kruz Leone
- Manga Saint Hilare
- Scorcher
Best Hip Hop Act Supported By Bbc Radio 1xtra
- Bashy
- Cristale
- Headie One
- Nines
- Potter Payper
- Skrapz
Best Drill Act
- 163margs
- Central Cee
- Headie One
- Kairo Keyz
- K-Trap
- Pozer
Best International Act
- Asake
- Ayra Starr
- Beyonce
- Glorilla
- Kendrick Lamar
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Tems
- Tyla
Best Performance In A Tv Show/Film
- Angela Wynter As Yolande Trueman In Eastenders
- Caroline Chikezie As Noma In Power Book Ii: Ghost
- Diane Parish As Denise Fox In Eastenders
- Dionne Brown As Queenie In Queenie
- Ghetts As Krazy In Supacell
- Jacob Anderson As Louis In Interview With The Vampire
- Jasmine Jobson As Jaq In Top Boy
- Josh Tedeku As Tazer In Supacell
- Kingsley Ben-Adir As Bob Marley In Bob Marley: One Love
- Tosin Cole As Michael In Supacell
Best Media Personality
- 90's Baby Show
- Aj Odudu
- Chuckie Online
- Craig Mitch
- Henrie Kwushue
- Madame Joyce
- Micah Richards
- Specs Gonzalez
- The Receipts Podcast
- Zeze Millz
Best African Music Act In Association With Loco Music
- Asake (Nigeria)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)
- King Promise (Ghana)
- Odumodublvck (Nigeria)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- Shallipopi (Nigeria)
- Tems (Nigeria)
- Tyla (South Africa)
- Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
Best Caribbean Music Act
- Popcaan
- Shenseea
- Skillibeng
- Spice
- Valiant
- Yg Marley
Best Jazz Act
- Amy Gadiaga
- Blue Lab Beats
- Ego Ella May
- Ezra Collective
- Kokoroko
- Yussef Dayes
Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag
- Eliza Rose
- Nia Archives
- Pinkpantheress
- Salute
- Shygirl
- Tsha
- Best Producer
- Ceebeaats
- Inflo
- Juls
- M1onthebeat
- P2j
- Sammy Soso
Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel
- Annatoria
- Imrhan
- Limoblaze
- Reblah
- Still Shadey
- Volney Morgan & New Ye
The performers who will appear at the ceremony have yet to be announced.
