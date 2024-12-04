MOBO Awards Shortlist: Here's every act nominated for the music awards - and when they'll take place

Jorja Smith is up for three MOBO Awards. | Getty Images for Bauer Media

The contenders for one of the biggest awards ceremonies in British music have been revealed

The nominations for the MOBO Awards, the UK’s premier celebration of Black music and culture, have been announced over 20 categories today (December 4).

For nearly three decades, MOBO has celebrated established stars and some of the fastest-rising talent in music.

This year Jorja Smith, Cleo Sol, Sampha, Central Cee, Bashy, Ghetts and Odeal lead the charge - with three nominations apiece.

Meanwhile Raye has two nominations and will be hoping to win back-to-back Best Female Act trophies.

The awards will be presented live from the Utilita Arena, in Newcastle, on Febraury 18, 2025, with tickets available here.

Here all all the nominees:

Best Male Act

Bashy

Central Cee

D-Block Europe

Ghetts

Nemzzz

Sampha

Best Female Act In Association With Got2b

Cleo Sol

Darkoo

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Nia Archives

Raye

Album Of The Year

Bashy - Being Poor Is Expensive

Cleo Sol - Gold

Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying

Sampha - Lahai

Skrapz - Reflection

Song Of The Year

Central Cee Feat. Lil Baby - ‘band4band’

Chase & Status, Stormzy - ‘backbone’

Darkoo Feat. Dess Dior - ‘favourite Girl’

Jordan Adetunji - ‘kehlani’

Leostaytrill - ‘pink Lemonade’

Odeal - ‘soh-Soh’

Best Newcomer

Chy Cartier

Elmiene

Fimiguerrero

Flowerovlove

Jordan Adetunji

Len

Leostaytrill

Myles Smith

Odeal

Pozer

Video Of The Year In Association With Lner

Meekz - ‘mini Me's’ (Directed By Kc Locke)

Mnelia - ‘my Man’ (Directed By Femi Bello)

Raye - ‘genesis’ (Directed By Otis Dominique & Raye)

Sampha - ‘only’ (Directed By Dexter Navy)

Skepta - ‘gas Me Up (Diligent)’ (Directed By Steveo)

Unknown T Feat. Loyle Carner - ‘hocus Pocus’ (Directed By Felix Brady)

Best R&B/Soul Act Supported By Kiss Fm

Cleo Sol

Elmiene

Flo

Jaz Karis

Jorja Smith

Nippa

Odeal

Sasha Keable

Shae Universe

Sinead Harnett

Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall

Alt Blk Era

Bob Vylan

Hak Baker

Kid Bookie

Native James

Spider

Best Grime Act Supported By Trench

Chip

D Double E

Duppy

Kruz Leone

Manga Saint Hilare

Scorcher

Best Hip Hop Act Supported By Bbc Radio 1xtra

Bashy

Cristale

Headie One

Nines

Potter Payper

Skrapz

Best Drill Act

163margs

Central Cee

Headie One

Kairo Keyz

K-Trap

Pozer

Best International Act

Asake

Ayra Starr

Beyonce

Glorilla

Kendrick Lamar

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Tems

Tyla

Best Performance In A Tv Show/Film

Angela Wynter As Yolande Trueman In Eastenders

Caroline Chikezie As Noma In Power Book Ii: Ghost

Diane Parish As Denise Fox In Eastenders

Dionne Brown As Queenie In Queenie

Ghetts As Krazy In Supacell

Jacob Anderson As Louis In Interview With The Vampire

Jasmine Jobson As Jaq In Top Boy

Josh Tedeku As Tazer In Supacell

Kingsley Ben-Adir As Bob Marley In Bob Marley: One Love

Tosin Cole As Michael In Supacell

Best Media Personality

90's Baby Show

Aj Odudu

Chuckie Online

Craig Mitch

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Micah Richards

Specs Gonzalez

The Receipts Podcast

Zeze Millz

Best African Music Act In Association With Loco Music

Asake (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)

King Promise (Ghana)

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Best Caribbean Music Act

Popcaan

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Valiant

Yg Marley

Best Jazz Act

Amy Gadiaga

Blue Lab Beats

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Kokoroko

Yussef Dayes

Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag

Eliza Rose

Nia Archives

Pinkpantheress

Salute

Shygirl

Tsha

Best Producer

Ceebeaats

Inflo

Juls

M1onthebeat

P2j

Sammy Soso

Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel

Annatoria

Imrhan

Limoblaze

Reblah

Still Shadey

Volney Morgan & New Ye