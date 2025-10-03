Louis Tomlinson will play a huge arena show in Glasgow next year. | Getty Images

Here's everything you need to know about Louis Tomlinson's Glasgow gig, including ticket prices, presales and more.

Louis Tomlinson is set to play a huge solo show in Glasgow next year, with tickets on sale next week.

The news follows the release of his new single Lemonade, with the tour in support of his upcoming album How Did I Get Here?.

The former One Direction star will perform at the OVO Hydro next April as part of seven 2026 UK and Ireland tour dates, with stops planned for cities including Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin and London.

Fans of the British boyband will also be pleased to hear that Tomlinson will be reuniting with fellow band member Zayn Malik for a new Netflix road series.

Here is everything you need to know about Louis Tomlinson’s 2026 tour - including how to get tickets and presale for Glasgow.

Louis Tomlinson UK and Ireland tour dates: Here’s when former 1D star will play Glasgow

One of seven UK and Ireland tour dates, Louis Tomlinson will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Monday, April 27 next year.

Friday, April 24 2026 – Co-op Live, Manchester

Saturday, April 25 2026 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Monday, April 27 2026 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Tuesday, April 28 2026 – Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

Thursday, April 30 2026 – 3Arena, Dublin

Saturday, May 2 2026 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton

Sunday, May 3 2026 – The O2, London

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Louis Tomlinson’s UK and Ireland 2026 tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 10.

Tickets will be on sale from sites including Ticketmaster. Advice for getting tickets includes registering for an account - or logging in - ahead of the sale beginning and using only one device and browser tab. In addition, Ticketmaster operate a waiting room which will open around 15 minutes prior to general sale beginning for fans.

Only six tickets may be purchased per person and household.

Louis Tomlinson presale

For those not keen to wait for general sale, there will be presale for Louis Tomlinson tickets.

To access presale tickets, you can pre-order Louis Tomlinson’s upcoming album from his website before 2pm on Tuesday, October 7 or you can sign up for access using the “no purchase necessary” link.

Artist presale for Louis Tomlinson’s tour will begin at 9am on Wednesday, October 8 with unique codes to be sent out via email.

In addition to artist presale, there will be O2 Priority presale for all of Louis Tomlinson’s upcoming shows. Open to all Virgin Media and O2 customers, early access will begin at 9am on Wednesday, October 8 (or from 8.30am for his London gig).

There are also various venue-specific presales.

Louis Tomlinson presale Glasgow

For Louis Tomlinson’s Glasgow show, there will be OVO presale and a venue presale.

Open only to OVO customers who are signed up for OVO Live, the first Glasgow presale will begin at 9am on Wednesday, October 9.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. | Rob - stock.adobe.com

There is then venue presale, which can be accessed by signing up for the SEC newsletter. With the presale beginning at 9am on Wednesday, October 8, fans should make sure to register before around 3pm on Tuesday.

At a Glance: All Louis Tomlinson presales and how to access them Artist presale: For all tour dates

Presale opens at 9am on Wednesday, October 8

For access you must sign up here or order How Did We Get Here? before 2pm on Tuesday, October 7 O2 Priority presale For all UK tour dates

Presale opens at 9am on Wednesday, October 8

For access you must be either a Virgin Media or O2 customer OVO presale: For Glasgow show only

Presale opens at 9am on Wednesday, October 8

Access for OVO customers registered for OVO Live only Venue presale: For Glasgow show only

Presale opens at 9am on Wednesday, October 8

Access open to those signed up for the SEC newsletter

Louis Tomlinson ticket prices

Louis Tomlinson ticket prices will range from £32.50 to £72.50 for his upcoming OVO Hydro show.

This does include some, but not all, fees, with different ticket bands expected to be priced as follows: £32.50, £47.50, £57.50, £72.50.