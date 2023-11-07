All Sections
Louis Tomlinson Glasgow Hydro gigs: Stage times, support, age restrictions, tickets and likely setlist

A member of chart-topping pop group One Direction will be playing to adoring fans in Scotland this week.

By David Hepburn
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:40 GMT
Louis Tomlinson will be playing a gig in Glasgow this month.Louis Tomlinson will be playing a gig in Glasgow this month.
Louis Tomlinson rose to fame in television talent competition The X Factor, where his group One Direction were formed.

They may have only come third but they went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

Since the band went on hiatus, Tomlinson has released two albums, 'Walls' and 'Faith in the Future' and is currently in the middle of a world tour on the back of the latter.

The tour is about to make a stop in Glasgow - so here's everything you need to know.

When is Louis Tomlinson playing Glasgow?

Louis Tomlinson will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Sunday, November 12. Doors are at 6.30pm.

Is there a support act?

Two acts will be supporting Louis Tomlinson at his Hydro gig. First up will be English singer songwroter Rachel Chinouriri. Then the crowd will be treated to a set by Irish indie rock group The Academic.

Are there age restrictions?

The standing area is only for those over the age of 14, with those under 16 needing to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. In the seated areas those under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What are the stage times?

These are the full approximate stage times which, as ever, are subject to change.

Doors open: 6.30pm

Rachel Chinouriri: 7pm-7.30pm

The Academic: 7.45pm-8.45pm

Louis Tomlinson: 9.15pm-11pm

Curfew: 11pm

Can I still get tickets?

Limited tickets for the Hydro gig are still available, starting at £46.55 here.

What will Louis Tomlinson play?

Louis Tomlinson is playing a broadly similar setlist every night of his 'Faith in the Future Tour'. Expect to hear the majority - if not all - of the following songs he played at his recent gig in Switzerland.

  1. The Greatest
  2. Kill My Mind
  3. Bigger Than Me
  4. Holding on to Heartache
  5. Face the Music
  6. We Made It
  7. Drag Me Down (One Direction song)
  8. Chicago
  9. High in California
  10. All This Time
  11. She Is Beauty We Are World Class
  12. Copy of a Copy of a Copy
  13. Walls
  14. Written All Over Your Face
  15. 505 (Arctic Monkeys cover)
  16. Back to You
  17. Angels Fly
  18. Out of My System
  19. Saturdays
  20. Where Do Broken Hearts Go (One Direction song)
  21. Silver Tongues
