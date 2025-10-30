Lily Allen Glasgow Ticket Presales and Prices: How to see the star's Royal Concert Hall gig

Lily Allen has a date with Glasgow next year. | Getty Images

The shock album release has been followed by the announcement of a shock live tour.

Lily Allen shot to fame in 2006 when her debut single Smile shot to number one in the UK, followed by album Alright, Still which was nominated for a Grammy and sold over 2.6 million copies.

She followed it up in 2009 with It's Not Me, It's You which also topped the chars, winning her the Brit Award for British Female Solo Artist and a Mercury Prize nomination.

Two more albums followed, with 2014’s Sheezus and 2018’s No Shame, before she took a break from both releasing albums and touring.

That all changed earlier this month with the surprise release of her fifth studio album West End Girl, which has been critically praised for its eye-opening account of her split from Stranger Things actor David Harbour (although Allen has not confirmed which parts are true and which are fiction).

And now she’s announced her first tour for seven years and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know to bag a ticket.

When is Lily Allen playing Glasgow?

Lily Allen will be playing Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on Monday, March 2, 2026. Doors will be at 7pm.

Where else is Lily Allen playing?

Lily Allen will be playing the following shows on her 2026 UK tour:

March 2 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

March 3 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

March 5 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

March 7 – Sheffield City Hall

March 8 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

March 10 – Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall

March 11 – Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall

March 14 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

March 15 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

March 17 – Bristol Beacon

March 18 – Cardiff New Theatre

March 20 – London Palladium

March 21 – London Palladium

When can I buy tickets for Lily Allen’s Glasgow show?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, November 7, here.

Are there any presales for Lily Allen’s Glasgow gig?

As has become standard, there are way to get tickets before they go on general sale.

If you sign up here before midnight on Monday, November 3, you’ll be sent a code on Tuesday, November 4, to buy tickets from 10am on Wednesday, November 5.

It’s also worth signing up to Lily Allen’s mailing list here and the Royal Concert Hall here to make sure you are sent details of any other presales.

How much are tickets to see Lily Allen at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall?

Depending on where you are sitting, tickets will cost you either £40.70, £63.10 or £85.50.

Are there any age restrictions for Lily Allen at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall?

It’s over 14s only at the gig. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Who is supporting Lily Allen at the Royal Concert Hall?

No support has been announced for the Lily Allen gig - watch this space.

What will Lily Allen be playing at her Glasgow gig?

Lily Allen has stongly suggested she’ll be playing her new album in full, so expect all those tracks plus a few of her greatest hits. We’d expect to hear the following songs in Glasgow.