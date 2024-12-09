Jack White to perform at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom - here's how you can get tickets
Jack White has announced a UK and European tour for 2025, with a show lined up in Glasgow.
Following the release of his most recent album No Name earlier this year, the American musician is set to perform four shows in the UK next year as part of his world tour.
White will end the UK leg of his 2025 tour at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on Monday, March 3 next year before returning to the United States.
Here’s everything you need to know about Jack White’s Glasgow show, from when tickets go on sale to what pre-sale options are available.
When is Jack White performing in Glasgow?
Jack White will perform in Glasgow on Monday, March 3, 2025, following shows in London and Birmingham.
The full list of Jack White’s UK tour dates is as follows:
- Friday, February 28 2025 - London Troxy
- Saturday, March 01 2025 - London Troxy
- Sunday, March 02 2025 - O2 Academy Birmingham
- Monday, March 03 2025 - Glasgow Barrowland
When do Glasgow tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Jack White’s UK tour will go on sale from 10am on Thursday, December 12. They will be available from SeeTickets for Glasgow.
Jack White Glasgow presale
For those looking to purchase tickets to see Jack White at Glasgow’s Barrowlands, you can register ahead of time to receive access to his artist pre-sale which will begin at 10am on Tuesday, December 10.
Meanwhile, presale tickets are already available for those subscribed to Jack White’s Vault Fanclub.
For Jack White’s other UK tour date there are several additional presale options available to fans, however it is currently unclear if these will apply to his Glasgow show.
If you’re less fussed with securing tickets solely for Glasgow, then you can also register for alerts for Live Nation Presale and Metropolis Presale. If you’re an O2 or Virgin Media customer, you may also be able to access tickets through O2 Priority.
Ticket prices for Jack White’s Glasgow show are set to start from £61.87 including fees, according to See Tickets.
Prices for his other UK shows are likely to vary from venue to venue.
