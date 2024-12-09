Jack White | Getty Images

Jack White will bring his No Name World Tour to Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack White has announced a UK and European tour for 2025, with a show lined up in Glasgow.

Following the release of his most recent album No Name earlier this year, the American musician is set to perform four shows in the UK next year as part of his world tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White will end the UK leg of his 2025 tour at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on Monday, March 3 next year before returning to the United States.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jack White’s Glasgow show, from when tickets go on sale to what pre-sale options are available.

When is Jack White performing in Glasgow?

Jack White will perform in Glasgow on Monday, March 3, 2025, following shows in London and Birmingham.

The full list of Jack White’s UK tour dates is as follows:

Friday, February 28 2025 - London Troxy

Saturday, March 01 2025 - London Troxy

Sunday, March 02 2025 - O2 Academy Birmingham

Monday, March 03 2025 - Glasgow Barrowland

When do Glasgow tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Jack White’s UK tour will go on sale from 10am on Thursday, December 12. They will be available from SeeTickets for Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack White Glasgow presale

For those looking to purchase tickets to see Jack White at Glasgow’s Barrowlands, you can register ahead of time to receive access to his artist pre-sale which will begin at 10am on Tuesday, December 10.

Meanwhile, presale tickets are already available for those subscribed to Jack White’s Vault Fanclub.

The Barrowland Ballroom is among the best music venues in Europe. According to Pollstar's 2024 Magna Charta top 50 club ranking, the legendary Barras is the second best in the region having sold 75,049 tickets and grossing $3,070,401 in sales over the course of a year. | GraemeJBaty - stock.adobe.com

For Jack White’s other UK tour date there are several additional presale options available to fans, however it is currently unclear if these will apply to his Glasgow show.

If you’re less fussed with securing tickets solely for Glasgow, then you can also register for alerts for Live Nation Presale and Metropolis Presale. If you’re an O2 or Virgin Media customer, you may also be able to access tickets through O2 Priority.

Ticket prices for Jack White’s Glasgow show are set to start from £61.87 including fees, according to See Tickets.