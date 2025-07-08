New 20mph speed limits will eventually be introduced to 3,700 Glasgow streets.

The introduction of 20mph speed limits to new Glasgow streets is due to start late this year, coming to five areas first.

This is part of restrictions that will eventually apply to 3,700 new streets in the city.

They are being introduced in stages with phase one rolling out in Govan, Southside Central, Calton, East Central and Shettleston by the end of 2025.

An online dashboard will also be available to see the speeds of vehicles in their neighbourhoods.

650 streets will stay at 30mph. Meanwhile, 1,300 streets are already covered by 20mph zones.

With 340km of streets including the city centre already assigned a 20mph limit, the council say a wider lowering of speed is expected to “make our roads safer” and encourage more walking and cycling.

The speed limits will first come to five areas. | Getty Images

A council official told the latest Safe Glasgow Partnership meeting that fatalities were down 62 per cent in existing 20mph zones.

This is while serious injuries reduced by 32 per cent and slight injuries decreased by 31 per cent.

A council paper on road safety said the aim of the new widespread speed reduction is to “improve road safety, reduce traffic speeds and support healthier more liveable neighbourhoods”.

Glasgow showcasing 20mph plans to other European countries

According to the council paper on road safety, the city has also been presenting its 20mph plans to representatives from over 30 European cities, “showcasing Glasgow’s leadership in urban speed management”.

Commenting on plans going forward for the city, the council official said: “There is going to be an online dashboard that the public can access to see how speed is reducing in their area.

“It (the 20mph limit) will be introduced in phases throughout the city.