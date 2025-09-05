Glasgow crime: Police release CCTV images after teenager assaulted in Glasgow city centre

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2025, 13:08 BST
Police are urging anyone who recognises either of the men to get in touch.

Detectives are looking for two men they believe ‘may be able to assist’ in an ongoing investigation into a Glasgow city centre assault.

Police were called at around 1.55am on May 5 to a report that an 18-year-old had been assaulted on Sauchiehall Street at its junction with Hope Street.

Detectives have now released CCTV images of men they believe “may have information which is pertinent to their ongoing inquiry”.

Police are searching for two men they believe to be in their 30’s. placeholder image
Police are searching for two men they believe to be in their 30’s. | Police Scotland

The first man is described as white, in his 30s with short hair wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and black trainers with white laces.

The second man is described as white, in his 30’s with short, dark hair wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and black trainers.

Detective Constable Grant Webb said: “If anyone has any information regarding this incident or recognises either of the men in the images, please do get in touch quoting incident 0327 of May 5.”

