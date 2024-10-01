Popular Pret a Manger shop in Scotland set on fire as police cordon off store
Police have launched an investigation after a popular cafe and coffee shop in central Glasgow was set on fire.
The Pret a Manger on Sauchiehall Street has been cordoned off after officers were called to the venue about 4.40am on Tuesday.
Police have described the incident as deliberate.
The windows of the chain coffee outlet have been smashed, with collections of burned rubbish on the ground outside the West Nile Street facade of the store.
The extent of internal damage otherwise remains unclear. No-one was injured in the fire.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are investigating a wilful fire-raising at a business premises in Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow.
“Emergency services were called to the scene around 4.40am on Tuesday, October 1.
“Nobody was injured and enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101,quoting incident number 0393 of Tuesday, October 1, 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Pret A Manger has been contacted for comment.