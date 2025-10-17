The 10 ‘best things to do’ in Glasgow in 2025 - based on TripAdvisor reviews

Scotland’s largest city is full of a variety of activities for every type of visitor - from beautiful botanic gardens and stunning museums to walks along the best shopping streets in the country.
But with so much to do, deciding what to see during a trip to the city can be tricky.
The following list, based on TripAdvisor’s ‘traveller rankings’, aims to help visitors out.
It ranks places and attractions based on traveller reviews, ratings, number of page views and user location.
Here’s all the sites that made it on the list of Glasgow’s top ten attractions.
1. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum was ranked the highest by Trip Advisor. The building is located in Kelvingrove Park in the West End of the city, adjacent to Argyle Street. It is one of Scotland's most popular museums and free visitor attractions. It has received 16,029 reviews and an average of 4.7 stars. | Getty Images
2. The Riverside Museum of Transport and Travel
Riverside Museum is Glasgow's transport and technology museum. Located at the junction of the Rivers Kelvin and Clyde, it houses the city’s transport and technology collections, which have been gathered over the centuries and reflect the important part Glasgow has played in the world through its contributions to heavy industries like shipbuilding, train manufacturing and engineering. It has received 9,911 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars. | PA
3. Celtic Park
Celtic Park, which is home of Scottish Premiership team Celtic, offers guided stadium tours which allow visitors to see behind-the-scenes areas like the dressing rooms, boardroom, and tunnel, and sit in the dugouts. The tour includes stories about the club's history and a walk pitchside. It has received 5,233 Trip Advisor reviews and averages at 4.9 stars. | Google
4. The Necropolis
The Necropolis, Glasgow's Victorian City of the Dead, is a vast and grand cemetery modeled on Père-Lachaise in Paris. Described as one of the most significant cemeteries in Europe, it is a major visitor attraction and patrolled by Park Rangers. Pictured is The Necropolis alongside Glasgow Cathedral. It averages at 4.5 stars and earned 3,652 reviews on Trip Advisor. | Glasgow Life