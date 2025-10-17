The 10 ‘best things to do’ in Glasgow in 2025 - based on TripAdvisor reviews

2 . The Riverside Museum of Transport and Travel

Riverside Museum is Glasgow's transport and technology museum. Located at the junction of the Rivers Kelvin and Clyde, it houses the city’s transport and technology collections, which have been gathered over the centuries and reflect the important part Glasgow has played in the world through its contributions to heavy industries like shipbuilding, train manufacturing and engineering. It has received 9,911 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars. | PA