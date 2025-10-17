David Essex to kick off 2026 tour in Glasgow - here's how to get tickets and presale

David Essex will kick off his 2026 UK tour in Glasgow. | Getty Images

With David Essex heading on tour next year, here is everything you need to know his Glasgow show including when tickets go on sale, presales and prices.

David Essex has announced a Glasgow show as part of his 2026 Thanks For The Memories Tour.

The English singer-songwriter and actor, who is best known for hit songs such as Rock On and Hold Me Close, will kick off the 21-date UK tour at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall next September, with shows planned for cities including London, Newcastle, Brighton and more.

If you’re hoping to see David Essex in Glasgow, here’s everything you need to know about tickets and presales.

David Essex tour dates

David Essex will play the first night of his tour in Glasgow on Thursday, September 3 2026. Here are the rest of his upcoming Thanks For The Memories tour dates:

Thursday, September 3 2026 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Friday, September 4 2026 - Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

Saturday, September 5 2026 - Blackpool Opera House

Monday, September 7 2026 - Bristol Beacon

Tuesday, September 8 2026 - Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Wednesday, September 9 2026 - Brighton Centre

Friday, September 11 2026 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Saturday, September 12 2026 - Ipswich Regent

Sunday, September 13 2026 - Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Tuesday, September 15 2026 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday, September 16 2026 - Bath Forum

Thursday, September 17 2026 - Plymouth Pavilions

Saturday, September 19 2026 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Sunday, September 20 2026 - Manchester Opera House

Monday, September 21 2026 - Halifax Victoria Theatre

Wednesday, September 23 2026 - Sheffield City Hall

Thursday, September 24 2026 - York Barbican

Friday, September 25 2026 - Hull Connexin Live

Sunday, September 27 2026 - Swansea Arena

Monday, September 28 2026 - Oxford New Theatre

Tuesday, September 29 2026 - London Palladium

When do David Essex tickets go on sale and where can I buy them?

General sale for David Essex will begin at 10am on Friday, October 24.

Tickets will be available from sites including Glasgow Life, for his Scottish show, See Tickets, Gigs and Tours, and Ticketmaster.

David Essex presale

If you want to skip the queue, there will be a David Essex presale from 10am on Wednesday, October 22. For access, all you need to do is register here.

British singer David Essex performing on stage in 1975. | Getty Images

How much are tickets for David Essex in Glasgow?

David Essex ticket prices for his Glasgow Royal Concert Hall show will range from £40.70 to £56.94 (including booking fee and restoration fund).

Prices will likely vary based on where you choose to sit in the venue, and also from show to show.