David Essex to kick off 2026 tour in Glasgow - here's how to get tickets and presale
David Essex has announced a Glasgow show as part of his 2026 Thanks For The Memories Tour.
The English singer-songwriter and actor, who is best known for hit songs such as Rock On and Hold Me Close, will kick off the 21-date UK tour at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall next September, with shows planned for cities including London, Newcastle, Brighton and more.
If you’re hoping to see David Essex in Glasgow, here’s everything you need to know about tickets and presales.
David Essex tour dates
David Essex will play the first night of his tour in Glasgow on Thursday, September 3 2026. Here are the rest of his upcoming Thanks For The Memories tour dates:
- Thursday, September 3 2026 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- Friday, September 4 2026 - Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
- Saturday, September 5 2026 - Blackpool Opera House
- Monday, September 7 2026 - Bristol Beacon
- Tuesday, September 8 2026 - Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
- Wednesday, September 9 2026 - Brighton Centre
- Friday, September 11 2026 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- Saturday, September 12 2026 - Ipswich Regent
- Sunday, September 13 2026 - Southampton Mayflower Theatre
- Tuesday, September 15 2026 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- Wednesday, September 16 2026 - Bath Forum
- Thursday, September 17 2026 - Plymouth Pavilions
- Saturday, September 19 2026 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
- Sunday, September 20 2026 - Manchester Opera House
- Monday, September 21 2026 - Halifax Victoria Theatre
- Wednesday, September 23 2026 - Sheffield City Hall
- Thursday, September 24 2026 - York Barbican
- Friday, September 25 2026 - Hull Connexin Live
- Sunday, September 27 2026 - Swansea Arena
- Monday, September 28 2026 - Oxford New Theatre
- Tuesday, September 29 2026 - London Palladium
When do David Essex tickets go on sale and where can I buy them?
General sale for David Essex will begin at 10am on Friday, October 24.
Tickets will be available from sites including Glasgow Life, for his Scottish show, See Tickets, Gigs and Tours, and Ticketmaster.
David Essex presale
If you want to skip the queue, there will be a David Essex presale from 10am on Wednesday, October 22. For access, all you need to do is register here.
How much are tickets for David Essex in Glasgow?
David Essex ticket prices for his Glasgow Royal Concert Hall show will range from £40.70 to £56.94 (including booking fee and restoration fund).
Prices will likely vary based on where you choose to sit in the venue, and also from show to show.
There will also be VIP tickets available for £115.50 per person. Part of the “David Essex Premium Seat Package”, this includes a premium reserved seat, an exclusive tour gift, a limited edition 2026 tour poster that has been pre-signed by David and a souvenir laminate and lanyard.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.