Dunkeld in Perthshire was named as the overall Best Place to Live in Scotland in the annual guide, with all other places in Scotland unranked.
Expert judges visited all the locations and assessed factors ranging from the quality of schools and transport links to broadband speeds, culture, access to green spaces and the health of the high street.
The Sunday Times judges praised Dunkeld for its proximity to nature and pine forests, a top-notch food scene, connections to Edinburgh and Glasgow from nearby Perth, and a thriving village community.
“A winning combination of stunning Highland scenery and chic Scandi-style sophistication are what you get in Dunkeld. Top shops include Aran Bakery and Lon – possibly the hippest general store in Scotland – both run by ex-Great British Bake-off contestant Flora Shedden.
“You can get close to nature with countless walks, with the mighty Hermitage Forest a highlight, while community spirit comes to the fore at the Field, an inspiring community organic veg garden.”
East Linton in East Lothian, Portobello in Edinburgh, Shawlands in Glasgow, Newport-on-Tay in Fife, Orkney and Tighnabruaich in Argyll and Bute make up the rest of the Scottish entries.
The Times describes East Linton as a worthy entry as a result of its “impressive environmental credentials and its wide, leafy streets, this attractive” with The Times adding that the town “deserves its reputation as Scotland's greenest town.”
"An impressive roster of shops includes a brilliant bookshop, butcher and the Bostock Bakery, and a new station, due to open later this year, will make getting to Edinburgh even easier.”
Praising Edinburgh's seaside suburb, Portobello and the “refreshing contrast” from Edinburgh.The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide reads: “With interesting shops – a bookshop, artisan baker and a branch of Bross Bagels – it's no wonder that it is now the location of choice for artists, authors, foodies and cool young families.”
Shawlands in the southside of Glasgow was praised for its arty pop ups and sports facilities as well as rail links to Glasgow with the list adding: “There's an unbeatable coffee culture in this creative, multicultural corner of the Southside, and much more besides.” It made the list for the second year in a row.
Newport-on-Tay in Fife made the top 71 in the UK due to its “spectacular sunsets and a grandstand view of the Tay Bridge are the most visible highlights of this buzzing suburb of Dundee.” The high street and transport links were also praised.
Orkney was a newcomer to the list this year with “the wonderful wildlife and dramatic landscapes make living in this remote location worthwhile” praised.
Tighnabruaich in Argyll and Bute was the final Scottish entry on the list with the town being described as “once a holiday-home hotspot for wealthy merchants, this tiny village is now worth celebrating for its outstanding natural beauty, but also for its thriving independent businesses and a busy community keen to get involved in activities from veg-growing, drama and art to sailing and shinty.”
The Sunday Times list includes 72 locations across the UK, with Wadhurst in East Sussex named the overall best place to live in the UK.
Here is the full list:
Wadhurst, East Sussex was named as the overall Best Place to Live in the UK
Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide – Full list
EAST OF ENGLAND
Winner: Saffron Walden, Essex
Aylsham, Norfolk
Bourn, Cambridgeshire
Buckhurst Hill, Essex
Dedham Vale, Suffolk
Felixstowe, Suffolk
Norwich
LONDON
Winner: Crouch End
Beckenham
Hackney borders N1 and E8
Earlsfield
King’s Cross
Notting Hill
Woolwich
MIDLANDS
Winner: Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
Digbeth, Stirchley, Birmingham
Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire
Great Malvern, Worcestershire
Market Harborough, Leicestershire
Melbourne, Derbyshire
Rutland
NORTHERN IRELAND
Winner: Donaghadee, Co Down
Ormeau, Belfast
Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh
NORTH AND NORTH EAST ENGLAND
Winner: Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
Ilkley, West Yorkshire
Leeds
Ouseburn, Newcastle
Sheffield
Thirsk, North Yorkshire
Wooler, Northumberland
NORTH WEST
Winner: Liverpool
Manchester
Penrith, Cumbria
Rawtenstall, Lancashire
Sale, Greater Manchester
Stockport, Greater Manchester
Tarporley, Cheshire
SCOTLAND
Winner: Dunkeld, Perthshire
East Linton, East Lothian
Portobello, Edinburgh
Shawlands, Glasgow
Newport-on-Tay, Fife
Orkney
Tighnabruaich, Argyll and Bute
SOUTH EAST ENGLAND
Winner: Chichester, West Sussex
Alresford, Hampshire
Brighton and Hove, Seven Dials
Folkestone, Kent
Guildford, Surrey
Lindfield, West Sussex
(East) Oxford
Reading, Berkshire
Reigate, Surrey
Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire
SOUTH WEST ENGLAND
Winner: Cirencester, Gloucestershire
Bishopsteignton, Devon
Bristol
Broad Chalke, Wiltshire
The Chew Valley, Somerset
Marlborough, Wiltshire
Penzance, Cornwall
Poundbury, Dorset
WALES
Winner: Ruthin, Denbighshire
Abergavenny, Monmouthshire
Barmouth, Gwynedd
Pontcanna, Cardiff
Gower Peninsula, Swansea
Narberth, Pembrokeshire
Solva, Pembrokeshire