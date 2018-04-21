Police arrest man over Scotmid armed robbery in Edinburgh

Have your say

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Edinburgh.

The raid took place on the evening of Sunday 15 April at the Scotmid on Walter Scott Avenue in the Capital’s Inch area.

A three-figure sum of cash was said to have been taken by a man wielding what appeared to be a handgun.

The weapon was not discharged and no-one was injured, with police unable to confirm if the firearm is genuine or not.

A 42-year-old man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Detectives would like to thank the public for their support during the investigation.”