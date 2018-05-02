Here’s Johnny: Hapless raider barricaded in Fife shed

Bungling raider Craig Thomson looks out helplessly after neighbours rallied round and barricaded him in, until cops arrived.

The 34-year-old had ripped out a wood panel from the shed in a garden on Strathkinnes Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, and later claimed he was trying to retrieve his bike.

He was caught on camera by neighbours in a pose similar to Jack Nicholson in the ‘Here’s Johnny’ scene in the film Shining.

He was jailed for four months at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after he admitted forcing open a locked shed with the intent to steal therefrom.

Shed owner Jo Dunne, 34, said afterwards: “I was away visiting family in the afternoon when my friend came round and told me someone was breaking into my shed.

“They had apparently been round earlier when I was in but waited until I went out. I actually feel a bit bad for him but the pictures are funny.

“He didn’t manage to get away with anything either.”

Defence solicitor David Cranston told the court Thomson “could not remember” why he had gone in.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Graham said Thomson had been seen inside the shed “moving items around”.

She said: “At this point, the shed door had been broken. The accused was asked to remain in the shed and the police were called.

“When they arrived the accused was in the shed and the shed door was closed and there was a panel of wood from it lying on the ground

“He was arrested and replied that his bike was in there and he was just getting the bike.”

David Cranston said: “Mr Thomson now doesn’t remember why he was in there and is prepared to accept that.”

He added his client, who is a heroin addict, had lost his prescription for a drug substitute and had money stolen from him after his drug treatment and testing order expired.

He said: “It is disappointing that it ended on April 19 and not even two weeks later he finds himself back in the court.”

Sheriff Gilchrist sentenced Thomson to four months behind bars when he appeared from custody on Monday (1 May) having plead guilty to one charge.