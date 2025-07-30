If you’re looking for something to do in Edinburgh before the festivals officially begin, we can help.
1. Make It Happen preview at Festival Theatre
With the Edinburgh International Festival just around the corner, there will be a preview of Make It Happen on tonight at the Festival Theatre. Starring Brian Cox - who returns to the stage in Scotland for the first time in a decade - as 18th century economist and philosopher Adam Smith, the play charts the downfall of Royal Bank of Scotland boss Fred Goodwin. | David Viniter Photo: David Viniter
2. Stitch It, Don't Ditch It: Mary V Morton & Jeanna Wigger talk Mending Clothes at Pilrig St Paul's
Topping & Co Booksellers will also host an author event this evening at Pilrig St Paul's (also known as LARCH) on Leith Walk. Mary V Morton and Jeanna Wigger, the writers behind Stitch It, Don't Ditch It will show off their new book and the art of mending from 7.30pm. | Penguin / Adobe Stock
3. Lyd at Edinburgh Filmhouse
On tonight at Edinburgh Filmhouse is a screening of must-see Palestinian documentary Lyd, followed by a writing workshop led by Greek-Palestinian filmmaker and PhD researcher Theo Panagopoulos. Part of Doc Screen, the sci-fi doc follows the rise and fall of a 5,000-year-old metropolis which was a busy Palestinian town until it was conquered when the state of Israel was established in 1948. | Mad Solutions / Contributed
4. Sneaky Pete's
On tonight at Sneaky Pete's in the Cowgate is indie-rock band OCEXNS with support from Irish group Foreign Mornings. | Scott Louden Photo: Photographer: