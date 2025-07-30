Brian Cox during rehearsals at Dundee Rep for Make It Happen, which is staged as part of Edinburgh International Festival. placeholder image
Brian Cox during rehearsals at Dundee Rep for Make It Happen, which is staged as part of Edinburgh International Festival. | Portrait: Mihaela Bodlovic

What's on in Edinburgh today? 11 things to do, from author events to an open mic night in a nuclear bunker

Published 30th Jul 2025, 08:36 BST

Edinburgh International Festival kicks off on Friday, with a preview of Make It Happen with Brian Cox on at the Festival Theatre tonight.

If you’re looking for something to do in Edinburgh before the festivals officially begin, we can help.

Today you can enjoy activities from a Surgical Jellybean Challenge at the Surgeons’ Museum to live music around the city, as well as a preview of Make It Happen from the Edinburgh International Festival.

In addition, there are also special film screenings at Edinburgh Filmhouse and two author events.

1. Make It Happen preview at Festival Theatre

With the Edinburgh International Festival just around the corner, there will be a preview of Make It Happen on tonight at the Festival Theatre. Starring Brian Cox - who returns to the stage in Scotland for the first time in a decade - as 18th century economist and philosopher Adam Smith, the play charts the downfall of Royal Bank of Scotland boss Fred Goodwin. | David Viniter Photo: David Viniter

2. Stitch It, Don't Ditch It: Mary V Morton & Jeanna Wigger talk Mending Clothes at Pilrig St Paul's

Topping & Co Booksellers will also host an author event this evening at Pilrig St Paul's (also known as LARCH) on Leith Walk. Mary V Morton and Jeanna Wigger, the writers behind Stitch It, Don't Ditch It will show off their new book and the art of mending from 7.30pm. | Penguin / Adobe Stock

3. Lyd at Edinburgh Filmhouse

On tonight at Edinburgh Filmhouse is a screening of must-see Palestinian documentary Lyd, followed by a writing workshop led by Greek-Palestinian filmmaker and PhD researcher Theo Panagopoulos. Part of Doc Screen, the sci-fi doc follows the rise and fall of a 5,000-year-old metropolis which was a busy Palestinian town until it was conquered when the state of Israel was established in 1948. | Mad Solutions / Contributed

4. Sneaky Pete's

On tonight at Sneaky Pete's in the Cowgate is indie-rock band OCEXNS with support from Irish group Foreign Mornings. | Scott Louden Photo: Photographer:

