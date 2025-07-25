Brian Cox | Portrait: Mihaela Bodlovic

The Dundonian actor talks about a life well lived as he return to the Scottish stage for the first time in a decade as Adam Smith in Fred Goodwin satire

Brian Cox settles into a booth in the cafe at Dundee Rep, happy to be back in his home town for rehearsals and the launch of a new play, Make It Happen, a co-production by National Theatre of Scotland, Dundee Rep Theatre and Edinburgh International Festival, which heads to the capital next month.

James Graham’s (Sherwood, Dear England) satire stars the multiple-award winning Cox as the ghost of Adam Smith as he returns to the stage in Scotland for the first time in a decade.

Brian Cox during rehearsals at Dundee Rep for Make It Happen, which is staged as part of Edinburgh International Festival. | Portrait: Mihaela Bodlovic

Directed by Andrew Panton, the fictionalised account follows the ‘rise, fall and fail of the biggest bank in the world – The Royal Bank of Scotland’, led by Fred “The Shred” Goodwin, who steered the bank into collapse and put Scotland at the centre of the 2008 global financial crash.

Cox is in great form and in his element on home turf, back at Dundee Rep where his career began as a teenager before he went on to star in the likes of Manhunter, Troy, X-Men 2, Braveheart, Titus Andronicus and Succession.

Brian Cox with his Succession co-stars at the 2024 Emmy Awards. | Getty Images

As he talks he mingles moments of mirth with exasperation and peppers the conversation with Dundonianisms like ‘cundie’ and ‘plettie’ and stories of his childhood and over 65 years in the acting business, which won hom a Primetime Emmy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and two Olivier Awards, as well as talking about his latest venture.

“Make It Happen is a tremendous play by James Graham, one of our very eminent playwrights,” says Cox. “Make It Happen’ is a phrase of Goodwin’s James picked up on for the title and he’s created an extraordinary vision. It’s an ensemble play, and stylistic, so I’m recognisable as Adam Smith but it’s not total period. I have elements - big collars and a wig with bunches, but it’s illustrative.”

Cox is delighted that Make it Happen sets the record straight about what he sees as the misrepresentation of Adam Smith, the ‘founder of modern capitalism’ by the likes of Fred Goodwin and Margaret Thatcher.

“I remember Thatcher kept misquoting Adam Smith and that always really annoyed me, so I suggested to James he should be in the play. It’s very important to set it right about him. I do go and haunt Margaret Thatcher, so it’s quite funny.”

“And also,” he says, warming to his theme, “the economics book [The Wealth of Nations] is one book, but there’s also Smith’s first book, The Theory of Moral Sentiments, which is actually the more important, because it puts everything in context. Smith describes himself as a moral philosopher, not an economist - that word didn’t even exist - and he was given the name ‘the father of economics’. He says if you don’t read the other book, you can’t understand this book!”

“So I thought it was potentially comic, and the idea that he comes back, James has taken it further. When Adam comes back to Edinburgh, he’s not without his sense of acquiring and discovers John Lewis. He says ‘I’ve become obsessed. I love it, under one roof, all this stuff, here, try this cream, my hands have never been so soft.’”

Cox chuckles.

“So there’s a whole other wonderful side of Smith which is deliciously comic. I come on quite late in the play, which is good from the point of view of the play because it’s a real ensemble, and this is an incredible cast.”

Cox emphasises that the play is mainly Fred Goodwin’s story, played by Sandy Grierson, and it features a range of other characters including Gordon Brown, Alistair Darling, Shriti Vadera, Laura Kuenssberg and some Royal Bank of Scotland high heid yins, played by a cast that also includes Sandy Batchelor, Andy Clark, Maya Bassi Curtis and Hannah Donaldson, joined on stage by live musicians.

“It’s how Fred Goodwin made the balls up of all balls ups. And he was driven by again, the misreading of Smith. Smith says ‘no, I never meant that’. Smith re-wrote quite a lot of the economics because people were getting the wrong end of the stick.

“He never saw himself as an economist, he saw himself as a moral philosopher. He was concerned about the good of all, and what The Enlightenment meant, which was to improve the lives of people. That’s one of the great things about Adam Smith. He put it in terms of how we live and earn money, how we exchange, but Fred Goodwin takes it in the wrong way. So it’s a really interesting and necessary debate.”

Brian Cox appears in Make It Happen, the story of the downfall of The Royal Bank of Scotland, led by Fred Goowdin. | xxx

With its themes of wealth, ambition and avarice, Make It Happen has links to the role that made Cox a global household name as media oligarch Logan Roy in HBO hit Succession, for which he won a Golden Globe.

“Except I think Logan was at one time quite a socialist. I don’t think that’s how he ended up,” says Cox. “He ended up creating a paper which was quite right wing. And he was concerned about his creation being passed on to one of his children and none of them could step up. It’s about entitlement. We’re seeing it now with oligarchies, with Elon Musk, with that clown who calls himself the President of the United States. We see it so evidently in these people who behave in this vigilante way. They think they can do anything. And Trump, well I won’t even go there, it’s just beyond the pale,” he says, words failing him before he rallies.

“It’s interesting we live in a time where we want to embrace stupidity on a mass level. And we’re seeing stupidity all the time. I mean what’s happened in Gaza, what’s happening in the Ukraine. The Ukraine’s really worrying and we’re not doing nearly enough about that to protect it. What we’re doing in Gaza is becoming a genocide. There’s no question about it. And I feel for it. I mean I know what Hamas did on October 7 is beyond the pale. It’s unforgivable and they should be punished severely. But it’s the kids, the bairns, I worry about. All these bairns that are being murdered. In the process of achieving what? And then you get the clown from Washington saying oh well it could be a big riviera resort. We’ve all gone totally crazy, you know?”

Cox is always forthright about his opinions and shoots from the hip but refers it back to the play and his job as an actor.

“This play addresses those issues in a sidelong way and it’s funny and witty. Because it is about what happens when you give power to one person, like Fred Goodwin.

“My job is to get to the root of who people are and why. Because nobody is intrinsically bad. Go into a baby unit and they’re all gorgeous. I love babies, toddlers. I think what we do to them is monstrous. We change them, make them into what they shouldn’t be. Because it’s conditioning that makes you the way you are, and how we condition our children is what’s important, teaching them about love, relationships, sharing.”

“That’s what the children from Succession suffer from, a belligerent, strong father who never really gave them love, so they’ve never been given a perspective on who they are. It’s not Logan’s fault, because he’s also had demons to deal with. There’s one scene where he goes swimming and we see scars on his back and it’s never explained but shows he’s been through something horrific, been brutalised, and that’s what makes him behave in an off-hand and brutal manner. Brutalised children do not make good men because they carry that with them.”

“That’s what’s fascinating about my job, which is to look at why we’re not evolved. Why do we make these decisions about what we should do with our lives.”

For his part, Cox’s own credo is ‘live your life and understand and appreciate what’s coming at you’.

“That’s what I think the theatre is. For me, it’s the one true church and its belief system is about human beings. How do we tick? What are our influences? What takes us down the wrong or right path?”

Brian Cox and Peter De Jersey in The Score at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London in February. | Getty Images

Cox has been treading the boards again recently in Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night and The Score to rave reviews since Succession, which he describes as his “TV show, the one that has given me mixed blessings shall we say… “

“When I finished Succession I thought I’ve got to go back to the theatre while I still can. I mean I’m so grateful for the show and loved it. It’s one of the best things I have ever done, but at the same time I lost my anonymity. It was always ‘Brian Cox, oh weren’t you in…? Didn’t you do Hannibal Lecter at one point?’ - I created the role, what are you talking about?’” he laughs. “Now everybody knows who I am and they come up and say ‘can you tell me to F*** Off?’. So I say ‘all right, F*** Off’, and then they say ‘but we haven’t taken a picture’ and I say ‘you wanted me to tell you to F*** Off, I told you to F*** Off, now F*** Off!’ He laughs.

I don’t ask him to tell me to do this, although tempted, as I have more questions, including what is it with him and the word f***? He says it when he comes on stage in Make It Happen too.

“I do. I say ‘where the f*** am I?’ And Adam says ‘Good God, I never used such language. I never used such blasphemy.’ He chuckles.

Unlike the brutalised men Cox talks about, in his autobiography Putting The Rabbit in the Hat he says after therapy as an adult he realised that despite a traumatic childhood where the death of his father through pancreatic cancer when he was eight plunged the family into poverty and his mother into illness, he was very much loved by his mother and the sisters and brother who cared for him. Does he think being loved is key to how we turn out?

“Yes. I do think care and love is the key. And we’re so ignorant. We really don’t know how to father or mother our kids. Or maybe we get a wee bit enlightened, but at the same time it’s a massive improvisation because no two children are the same. I’m very lucky. My kids are pretty good, they’re pretty special,” he says referring to his adult children from his second marriage and younger sons from his third to the actor Nicole Ansari-Cox, with whom he lives in Brooklyn, New York and London.

Brian Cox and his wife Nicole Ansari-Cox arrive for the 75th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

How do his offspring feel about having a dad who is famous? Are they used to it?

“They are. My oldest son who will be 55 on his birthday, and my daughter’s going to be 48, they had it tough because I was a struggling actor. But I was married to a woman who was very smart with money. I mean that’s why…” he says and falters.

It’s noticeable it’s only when talking about his own wealth that Cox’s customary eloquence fails him.

“I’ve always been like that about money,” he says. “I don’t want to know, because of what it did to my mum and dad.”

So it’s an emotionally fraught subject for him?

“Yeah. It immediately puts me into a kind of… So the idea that I’m rich. I can’t deal with that. I’ve always had a problem with it and money as a sign of success. I’m deeply suspicious of it.”

But nowadays he must know he can just walk into a shop and buy whatever he wants without worrying?

“I can do that, but I’m still nervous about buying stuff. I mean I went into the House of Bruar and bought a load of stuff. Oh my god, it’s my favourite place in Scotland! I could live there. I love it! So I went to the House of Bruar and bought these wonderful waistcoats,” he says, sounding a little like Adam Smith discovering John Lewis. He pats his waistcoat, dapper as ever. In fact he’s arrived with three outfits as instructed for today’s photo shoot.

‘Yes, I was up ironing this morning’, he says and smiles. “Oh this is interesting, this is the weirdest thing of all. I love ironing. And I love darning. So I did the American version of Who Do You Think You Are [Finding Your Roots] and they said you’re 88% Irish and 12% Scottish. I knew about the Irish side but discovered the Scottish side were all weavers from Fife, so I see where it comes from.”

Always well turned out, but also these days noticeably trimmer…

“Yeah, I’ve lost weight because I’m on Ozempic. I’m diabetic. It’s good because, god I’d eat anything! I do like food. But my eating has changed considerably. And it’s good. Especially as I’m not getting any younger. “

He’s 79, an age where he can look back on his childhood when he was out playing with his pals on the streets ‘from dawn to dark’, visiting all 21 of the city’s then cinemas to watch the movies - “my first love” - enjoying the thriving community around his dad’s shop in the now demolished Wellgate warren of streets, a time when his life revolved around school, church and the cinema.

Brian Cox at the The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim world premiere in London in 2024. | Getty Images

Cox is also looking forward to making what he does in the years ahead count.

Of all the films, TV, theatre, radio he’s done, of which is he most proud?

“I suppose I’m proudest of a film I did with Lindsay Anderson in the Seventies, [1975] an adaptation of a David Storey play called In Celebration, and Alan Bates and Jimmy Bolam played my brothers. It was a beautiful script. And Titus Andronicus at Stratford in the Eighties, was really important for me. And I enjoyed playing Churchill, because I thought I got that right. It’s a character performance. The other thing I’m very proud of is a film called The Escapist, which I did in 2008 and produced as well, with Rupert Wyatt.

“I’ve enjoyed myself, you know. There’s nothing I’ve regretted doing. Je ne regrette rien. I don’t go in for regrets. When I commit, I commit.”

Looking ahead, there’s the release of his directorial debut with Glenrothan, a film set in Scotland, in which he also stars with Alan Cumming as his brother.

“I made my first film in Scotland last year, working with an all Scottish crew and cast and I realised how much talent’s here and doesn’t get acknowledged. I think I’m only acknowledged because I’m a Dundonian and not a Glaswegian or from Edinburgh so we’re like a rare beast you only see on certain occasions. So I exploit that for all it’s worth,” he laughs.

There’s also the third Super Troopers film, US comedies about a highway patrol unit in which he steals the show as an exasperated police boss.

“I did the first in 1999 and had a great time and they’re very gifted and I think it’s very important to help young directors so I said I’d do that. And maybe another couple of movies. And I’ve got the tour.”

‘The tour’ is All About Me!, a UK and Ireland 18-date talking tour In October where Cox shares memories and anecdotes and takes audience questions, which includes dates in Edinburgh and Dundee.

“It should be a lot of fun.”

Cox shows no sign of letting up, despite all his success, awards, financial and emotional security. So what is it that motivates him to keep going?

“Well, you know, I just like the job!”

CREDIT: Make It Happen, Dundee Rep Theatre until Saturday 26 July and Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, 30 July to 9 August. Tickets, www.nationaltheatrescotland.com