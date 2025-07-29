What's on in Edinburgh today? Here are 11 things to do on Tuesday, from special screenings to a craft fair

By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 29th Jul 2025, 06:47 BST
Selected forthe Berlin International Film Festival 2025, there will be a special preview of Late Shift at Edinburgh Cameo this evening. placeholder image
Here are 11 things to do around Edinburgh today.

There are still a number of events taking place around Edinburgh before the arrival of festival season later this week.

Although there are already preview shows popping up around the city - including Ania Magliano’s - there are more things to do today which have nothing to do with the Fringe.

From surf sessions for stressed students at Lost Short Surf Resort to a special preview screening of Late Night at The Cameo, here are 11 events on in Edinburgh today.

