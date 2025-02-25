Two arrested after Scottish businessman's body discovered in sack in Kenya

Local media report that Scot’s limbs were bound in nylon rope

The body of a Scottish businessman reported missing while on a business trip to Africa has been found in a sack in a secluded forest area, according to reports.

The remains of Campbell Scott, a 58 year-old finance executive from Fife, were found by a Kenyan cattle herder in a rural area around 65 miles south east of Nairobi.

Mr Scott had arrived in the Kenyan capital for a business trip on February 15, but he was last seen the following day with an unidentified man. CCTV footage showed him leaving and entering a car with the man, who was dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The Makueni county police commander, Alice Kimeli, confirmed the body found in Makongo forest on Saturday was that of Mr Scott. Initial reports indicate strangulation was the cause of death. A post-mortem is scheduled to take place later on Tuesday at Makueni county referral hospital.

According to Mwakalishi, a Kenyan news website, the businessman's hands and legs were discovered bound with green nylon rope. In another unconfirmed report, the Kenya-based Citizen Digital website reported his body may also have been burnt.

Local media reported Mr Scott checked into his hotel room in Nairobi’s JW Marriott hotel about 1pm on February 15, but left an hour later. He returned around 4pm. About 11.15am the following day, he left the hotel again. A colleague called his UK-registered phone number around 6pm, but the device was off. A missing person police report was filed later that evening and a search began.

It is not clear where Mr Scott visited after leaving the hotel. But Kenya’s Capital News has claimed authorities believe he visited multiple establishments in the Westlands area of Nairobi, including a bar.

Police in Kenya have since arrested two people - a taxi driver and a waiter who worked at the nightclub where Mr Scott visited - as part of the investigation into his death.

Mr Scott, from Dunfermline, was a senior director at Fico, a credit scoring firm. He was in Nairobi to attend a conference at the Marriott hotel hosted by TransUnion, a Kenyan credit reference bureau. He had been due to meet colleagues to discuss a presentation before his disappearance.

A spokeswoman for Fico said staff at the company were “devastated” by the news of the death of Mr Scott, who was based at the firm’s London offices.

She said: “Fico can confirm that Nairobi police have identified the body of Campbell Scott, a Fico employee. Campbell went missing last Sunday while on a business trip to Nairobi. We are not sharing further details as the investigation is in the hands of the police.

“We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international scores business. He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.