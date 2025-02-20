Fife Council Budget: councillors vote for 8.2% Council Tax rise

Fifers are facing an 8.2% Council Tax rise after Fife Council set its budget today.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals from the minority Labour administration won the vote with support from Lib Dem and Conservative councillors.

It was less than the 10% increase Labour had looked at after finding ways to keep costs down., An amendment from the opposition SNP, which pitched a 6.4% rise, was defeated 40-31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rise will help the local authority’s investment of almost £10m in health and social care and over £9m to fix Fife’s roads over the next three years.

David Ross, leader of Fife Council Pics: Submitted)

Council Leader David Ross said: “We have to strike a balance between making savings, raising council tax and continuing essential investment in our services for local people. Fife’s health and social care partnership is facing huge financial challenges and urgent investment is needed alongside our partners NHS Fife. We have to make sure that those in most need have the right care and support.

“We are also continuing to invest in maintaining and improving Fife’s roads. An additional £9m will be invested over the next three years.

“The challenging financial landscape and the fact that we had to freeze council tax last year meant, this year, we were considering council tax increases of almost 10%. However, recognising the impact this would have on Fifers, with some careful financial management we have brought this down to 8.2% for this financial year with potential rises of 5% for the next two years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife’s education budget will rise to £457m - £22.6m more than last year with a commitment to transform learning through one to one devices for every pupil. Teacher numbers will be maintained in agreement with the Scottish Government and COSLA and the council will continue to invest in support for children with additional needs. Work will also continue to address issues of behaviour and attendance in schools.

The council has committed £19.5m to flooding schemes across Fife over the next ten years and design work is underway on others so that the council is in the best position possible to bid for Scottish Government funding when it becomes available.

A further £13m is earmarked for new pool and leisure facilities in West Fife following the closure of Woodmill and Inverkeithing high schools

Cllr Ross continued: “We have had to make some tough choices and we’ll continue to make savings. Our ambitious 10 year capital plan which funds major projects and maintains assets including roads, schools and other buildings will continue to be reviewed as costs are still rising. We’ll have to cut back on some planned projects but overall we'll continue to invest over £870m over the next 10 years in the Kingdom's infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s no doubt that we are continuing to operate in a time of real financial uncertainty but we believe the budget we’ve set today strikes the best balance between making budget savings and increasing council tax to sustain and improve services over the next three years.”