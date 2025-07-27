From a chamber recital at St Giles’ Cathedral to family films on at the cinema, here are some things to do in Edinburgh today.

For those slightly out of town, it is the second - and final - day of the National Gardening & Outdoor Living Show at the Royal Highland Centre.

Meanwhile, there are screenings of The Wild Robot on at Cineworld for the whole family to enjoy for just £1, or in the evening there’s a comedy night at Monkey Barrel.

Here are 10 things to do in Edinburgh today.

Eliza Carthy at the Edinburgh Food and Folk Festival Eliza Carthy & The Restitution will close the Edinburgh Food and Folk Festival today, with a performance at the Spiegeltent from 7.30pm.

Pub quiz at Innis & Gunn on the Mound If you're looking test out your general knowledge, why not head along to Innis & Gunn on The Mound for their Goose Quiz at 6pm?

Chamber Recital at St Giles' Cathedral Karolina Kubalkova will return to St Giles' at 6pm today with a quintet from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Entry is free with an optional donation, though tickets must be booked in advance.

The National Gardening & Outdoor Living Show at the Royal Highland Centre It's the final day of the National Gardening & Outdoor Living Show at the Royal Highland Centre which features a range of activities with displays from organisations such as the Scottish Bonsai as well as competitions, traders and more.