Talented pianist Monika D’Ermo will perform at St Giles’ Cathedral for a free concert – with optional donation – at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh from 1.30pm to 2.30pm. | Martin - stock.adobe.com

What's on in Edinburgh today? 10 things to do around the city on Sunday, including live music at St Giles' Cathedral

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 27th Jul 2025, 07:03 BST

Here are some things to do in Edinburgh on Sunday, July 25.

From a chamber recital at St Giles’ Cathedral to family films on at the cinema, here are some things to do in Edinburgh today.

For those slightly out of town, it is the second - and final - day of the National Gardening & Outdoor Living Show at the Royal Highland Centre.

Meanwhile, there are screenings of The Wild Robot on at Cineworld for the whole family to enjoy for just £1, or in the evening there’s a comedy night at Monkey Barrel.

Here are 10 things to do in Edinburgh today.

Eliza Carthy & The Restitution will close the Edinburgh Food and Folk Festival today, with a performance at the Spiegeltent from 7.30pm.

1. Eliza Carthy at the Edinburgh Food and Folk Festival

Eliza Carthy & The Restitution will close the Edinburgh Food and Folk Festival today, with a performance at the Spiegeltent from 7.30pm. | Bradford2025

If you're looking test out your general knowledge, why not head along to Innis & Gunn on The Mound for their Goose Quiz at 6pm?

2. Pub quiz at Innis & Gunn on the Mound

If you're looking test out your general knowledge, why not head along to Innis & Gunn on The Mound for their Goose Quiz at 6pm? | Innis & Gunn

Karolina Kubalkova will return to St Giles' at 6pm today with a quintet from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Entry is free with an optional donation, though tickets must be booked in advance.

3. Chamber Recital at St Giles' Cathedral

Karolina Kubalkova will return to St Giles' at 6pm today with a quintet from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Entry is free with an optional donation, though tickets must be booked in advance. | klevit - stock.adobe.com

It's the final day of the National Gardening & Outdoor Living Show at the Royal Highland Centre which features a range of activities with displays from organisations such as the Scottish Bonsai as well as competitions, traders and more.

4. The National Gardening & Outdoor Living Show at the Royal Highland Centre

It's the final day of the National Gardening & Outdoor Living Show at the Royal Highland Centre which features a range of activities with displays from organisations such as the Scottish Bonsai as well as competitions, traders and more. | David - stock.adobe.com

