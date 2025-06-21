The Royal Highland Show 2025: 18 pictures from this year's RHS in Ingliston, Edinburgh

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie

Engagement Editor

Published 21st Jun 2025, 14:17 BST

This weekend has seen the Royal Highland Show return to Ingliston.

It’s that time of year again - the Royal Highland Show is back, running from Thursday to Sunday.

The country’s biggest agricultural show, it will see almost 200,000 visitors pass through the gates, and more than 4,000 farm animals are brought to the arena.

Hundreds of businesses have filled up the grounds, selling everything from agricultural machinery, clothing and motor vehicles to Scottish food and drink.

Here are 18 images from this year’s RHS.

The judging continues on day three of the show. The RHS sees over 190,000 visitors each year.

1. Say cheese

The judging continues on day three of the show. The RHS sees over 190,000 visitors each year. | Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
What a grand and proud face. Over 6,000 animals are shown at the Royal Highland Centre over duration of the show.

2. Very grand

What a grand and proud face. Over 6,000 animals are shown at the Royal Highland Centre over duration of the show. | Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
The animal's are brought out in front of the judges to face inspection and a range of livestock is exhibited at the show each year.

3. Trio of sheep

The animal's are brought out in front of the judges to face inspection and a range of livestock is exhibited at the show each year. | Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Another proud animal! The show has been taking place at Ingliston since 1822.

4. Another one for the judges

Another proud animal! The show has been taking place at Ingliston since 1822. | Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghRoyal Highland Centre
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice