It’s that time of year again - the Royal Highland Show is back, running from Thursday to Sunday.

The country’s biggest agricultural show, it will see almost 200,000 visitors pass through the gates, and more than 4,000 farm animals are brought to the arena.

Hundreds of businesses have filled up the grounds, selling everything from agricultural machinery, clothing and motor vehicles to Scottish food and drink.

Here are 18 images from this year’s RHS.

1 . Say cheese The judging continues on day three of the show. The RHS sees over 190,000 visitors each year.

2 . Very grand What a grand and proud face. Over 6,000 animals are shown at the Royal Highland Centre over duration of the show.

3 . Trio of sheep The animal's are brought out in front of the judges to face inspection and a range of livestock is exhibited at the show each year.