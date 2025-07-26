From an afternoon ceilidh to free live music, Edinburgh is a hub of activities today.

If you head over to Lauriston Castle you can enjoy a variety of music in the afternoon, in addition to a paid-for tour of the castle which includes spooky stories from its long history.

Or if you’ve got some energy to release, Stramash will be hosting two ceilidhs with live music in the afternoon.

In addition, there are plenty of other events on around the city from classical candlelight concerts at St Giles’ Cathedral to a best of series from the Edinburgh Short Film Festival at the Filmhouse.

Here are 10 events on in Edinburgh today.

1 . The National Gardening & Outdoor Living Show at the Royal Highland Centre On today and tomorrow, the National Gardening & Outdoor Living Show at the Royal Highland Centre will feature a range of activities with displays from organisations such as the Scottish Bonsai as well as competitions, traders and more.

2 . Oran Mor x Cab Vol WKNDR at Cabaret Voltaire It's day two of the Oran Mor x Cab Vol WKNDR in Edinburgh today, with tonight's line up including Haiver, The Era, Niamh Corkey.

3 . Best of the Fest: Edinburgh Short Film Festival at Edinburgh Playhouse Over at the Filmhouse, there will be a one-off screening of the best films from the 2024 Edinburgh Short Film Festival. With an introduction from festival director Paul Bruce, it will include its award winners as well as those which were nominated at the Oscars and Sundance.

4 . The Boy and The Heron Special Screening at The Cameo To mark the launch of Uniqlo's new Studio Ghibli collection, the clothing brand will host a special screening of the studio's film The Boy and The Heron today at 4.30pm.