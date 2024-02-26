Five Scottish film festivals to enjoy in 2024 - including Hippfest

Trainspotting producer Andrew MacDonald heads up a new expanded board at the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

This year's Glasgow Film Festival starts this week and will includes 11 world and international premieres, 69 UK premieres and 15 Scottish premieres over 10 days.

It's by far the only film festival held in Scotland though - here are five others for cinephiles to enjoy.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh International Film Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1947 as the International Festival of Documentary Films, the Edinburgh International Film Festival is the world's oldest continually running film festival. Financial woes have seen the event scaled back in recent years, but with Trainspotting producer Andrew MacDonald heading up an expanded board, this year's edition from August 15-21 looks promising, with new prizes for best feature and best short film.

Sands International Film Festival of St Andrews

Small but perfectly formed, 2024 will be the third time this festival will be taking place in the Fife university town. Running from April 19-21 the programme is yet to be released, but expect the unexpected - previous guests attracted by festival director Ania Trzebiatowska include Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and veteran casting director Margery Simkin.

Hippfest

Billed as "Scotland’s first and only festival of silent film with live music", the Hippodrome Silent Film Festival takes place at Scotland's oldest surviving cinema - Bo'ness' Hippodrome - from March 20-24. There really is something for everybody, including a gala screening of Mantrap compete with champagne reception and after party, with the audience encouraged to dress for the Roaring-20s.

Hebrides International Film Festival

Surely a contender for the world's most remote celebration of cinema, attendees at this festival will need to hop on a place or take a ferry from the mainland to experience the magical atmosphere of the island event. Set to take place in September, organisers are currently putting the programme together - focusing on global climate change and environment.

Glasgow Short Film Festival