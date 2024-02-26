Five Scottish film festivals to enjoy in 2024 - including Hippfest
This year's Glasgow Film Festival starts this week and will includes 11 world and international premieres, 69 UK premieres and 15 Scottish premieres over 10 days.
It's by far the only film festival held in Scotland though - here are five others for cinephiles to enjoy.
Edinburgh International Film Festival
Founded in 1947 as the International Festival of Documentary Films, the Edinburgh International Film Festival is the world's oldest continually running film festival. Financial woes have seen the event scaled back in recent years, but with Trainspotting producer Andrew MacDonald heading up an expanded board, this year's edition from August 15-21 looks promising, with new prizes for best feature and best short film.
Sands International Film Festival of St Andrews
Small but perfectly formed, 2024 will be the third time this festival will be taking place in the Fife university town. Running from April 19-21 the programme is yet to be released, but expect the unexpected - previous guests attracted by festival director Ania Trzebiatowska include Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and veteran casting director Margery Simkin.
Hippfest
Billed as "Scotland’s first and only festival of silent film with live music", the Hippodrome Silent Film Festival takes place at Scotland's oldest surviving cinema - Bo'ness' Hippodrome - from March 20-24. There really is something for everybody, including a gala screening of Mantrap compete with champagne reception and after party, with the audience encouraged to dress for the Roaring-20s.
Hebrides International Film Festival
Surely a contender for the world's most remote celebration of cinema, attendees at this festival will need to hop on a place or take a ferry from the mainland to experience the magical atmosphere of the island event. Set to take place in September, organisers are currently putting the programme together - focusing on global climate change and environment.
Glasgow Short Film Festival
Coming hot on the heels of the Glasgow Film Festival, this event is dedicated to short form filmmaking and aims to "provoke audiences to reflect on collectivity, liberation and archives" throughout its packed schedule. Running from March 20-24, it opens with the big screen debut of six early 8mm films by the great Scottish filmmaker Bill Douglas.
