Here is what the weather’s looking like so you can prepare ahead of Oasis’ Edinburgh concerts.

Oasis fans will need to bring out their sunscreen and bucket hats over the next few days, with the latest weather forecast even predicting highs of 24C at one point during their Murrayfield gigs.

As the Britpop band have Murrayfield shows set for August 8, 9 and 12, many are wondering what the weather will be looking like.

Luckily, it’s good news for Oasis fans as The Met Office are predicting sunny skies and warm weather over the three days of performances.

However, light rain on Saturday morning may make some fans think of playing it safe and taking a jacket.

This will be the brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher’s return to Edinburgh for the first time in 16 years - their last time at the stadium in 2009 producing the most “ground-shaking” performance at the venue in the past 20 years.

Note that there are a number of road closures in place while festival season in the city is under way - particularly on concert days.

Oasis will play three nights at Murrayfield. | Redferns

Friday, August 8

It will be particularly dry on Friday morning with an average temperature of 16C along with sunny intervals.

When doors open at 5pm, it’s set to be partially cloudy with a temperature of 19C.

The gig is scheduled to wrap up by 10.30pm and The Met Office are predicting it’ll be 16C. Perfect temperature to continue the party on into the early hours of the morning.

Saturday, August 9

Similar weather is expected to continue into Saturday.

There will however be light showers in the morning but this is expected to change into sunny intervals by around 1pm. Therefore, it may be a good idea to pack a jacket if you’re making the trip to the stadium earlier on in the day.

At around 5pm, there will be temperatures of around 18C.

A slightly chillier ending to the night, it’s expected to be around 14C by the end of the gig. However, it’s set to remain dry throughout the night.

Tuesday, August 12

Going into Tuesday, so far The Met Office say there will be sunny skies and highs of 23C when doors open at 5pm.

Throughout the morning there will remain sunny intervals and warm weather.

Later into the night, when the concert comes to an end, the temperature is expected to be 19C.