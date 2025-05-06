BEAR Scotland will resurface around 1.25 kilometres of carriageway near Polkemmet Country Park.

Motorists are being warned to plan ahead and anticipate long delays as improvement work begins on a major motorway.

Impacting the M8 eastbound, BEAR Scotland will resurface around 1.25 kilometres of carriageway near Polkemmet Country Park, Whitburn.

The carriageway between Junctions 5 and 4A will be restricted to a single lane for 24 hours a day for four days from Saturday, May 10. Works are set to last until the evening of Tuesday, May 13, with a series of overnight closures also in place.

Drivers should also expect overnight eastbound lane closures on Thursday, May 8 and Friday, May 9, to allow the contraflow to be set up and removed.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “This section of the M8 eastbound is nearing the end of its serviceable life and it is essential that we replace the road surface now before it deteriorates.

“A 24-hour contraflow is necessary due to the depth of construction and to allow for sustainable construction techniques, including the recycling of hazardous material within the construction of the new road surface.”

He added that motorists should expect delays of more than 45 minutes.

Mr Deans said: “Traffic modelling indicates estimated delays for eastbound traffic of over 45 minutes, so we’re warning road users to expect long delays and consider alternative routes.

“Those travelling east from the Glasgow area should consider the M80/M9 corridor as an alternative. We thank road users for their patience and understanding.”

During carriageway closures, a signed diversion route will be in place between M8 Junctions 4A and 5, via the B7066 and B7057.

Road closures for resurfacing works at Polkemmet:

Tuesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 7: The eastbound M8 will be closed between Junctions 5 and 4A from 20:30 until 06:00 each night.

Thursday, May 8: The eastbound M8 will be closed between Junctions 5 and 4A from 20:30 until 06:00, with a westbound lane closure also in place.

Friday, May 9: The westbound M8 will be closed between Junctions 4A and 5 from 20:30 until 06:00, with an eastbound lane closure also in place.

From Saturday, May 10 to Tuesday, May 13: A contraflow will be in operation 24 hours a day between Junctions 4A and 5, with eastbound traffic restricted to a single lane. Two lanes will remain open westbound.