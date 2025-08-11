Fashion brand Lucy and Yak announce plans to open first Scottish store in Edinburgh
Sustainable clothing company Lucy and Yak are set to open their first Scottish location in Edinburgh.
The popular fashion brand revealed on social media that they would be opening a new store in the city centre, where they are expected to unveil another of their signature pink storefronts selling their bold dungarees, boiler suits and more.
They wrote: “We thought it was about time for our Scottish debut. See you soon @lucyandyakedinburgh.”
Planning permission submitted in July revealed that the shop will be located at 70 Rose Street, taking over the premises from Calistoga, an American restaurant.
Lucy and Yak was founded in 2017 by Christopher Renwick and Lucy Greenwood, who began the business while living in their van - named Yak - in New Zealand.
Having made their start making and selling tobacco pouches from old clothes, the couple eventually returned home to Barnsley in South Yorkshire where they set their eye on creating dungarees.
Working with a small tea of tailors in India, the pair began selling their garments online before quickly opening their first location in Brighton in 2019.
All fabrics used by Lucy and Yak are sustainable, with the company focusing heavily on circular fashion. They operate a Re:Yak programme, which allows customers to return clean Yaks to the story to receive money-off their next purchase in store, the ability to upcycle various Yaks as well as selling items with various issues from their (Im)Perfects collection and running the Re:Yak marketplace. In addition, they also host workshops at events and festivals around the UK.
