Lucy and Yak will be opening a store in Edinburgh.

Lucy and Yak have announced they will open their first Scottish store in Edinburgh.

The popular fashion brand revealed on social media that they would be opening a new store in the city centre, where they are expected to unveil another of their signature pink storefronts selling their bold dungarees, boiler suits and more.

They wrote: “We thought it was about time for our Scottish debut. See you soon @lucyandyakedinburgh.”

Planning permission submitted in July revealed that the shop will be located at 70 Rose Street, taking over the premises from Calistoga, an American restaurant.

Lucy and Yak was founded in 2017 by Christopher Renwick and Lucy Greenwood, who began the business while living in their van - named Yak - in New Zealand.

Having made their start making and selling tobacco pouches from old clothes, the couple eventually returned home to Barnsley in South Yorkshire where they set their eye on creating dungarees.

Working with a small tea of tailors in India, the pair began selling their garments online before quickly opening their first location in Brighton in 2019.