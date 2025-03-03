10 nostalgic pictures showing life in Edinburgh pubs in the 80s

These days Edinburgh is home to a vast array of places to enjoy a drink - from long-standing pubs to award-winning cocktails bars. But what was the bar scene like over 40 years ago?
From Gothenburg pubs to new morning opening hours that attracted night shift workers, here we take a look back at life in Edinburgh pubs in the 1980s.
1. Edinburgh pubs in the 80s
Men from the night shift at the Ferranti factory enjoy an early morning pint of beer at The Cavern pub in Leith, November 1981, following the introduction of early morning opening. | TSPL
2. Edinburgh pubs in the 80s
Customers having a drink and a bar lunch in the Abbotsford bar in Rose Street Edinburgh. | TSPL
3. Edinburgh pubs in the 80s
Lawrie Reilly, legendary Hibs football player (one of the Famous Five) behind the bar of his Leith pub the Bowlers' Rest in August 1985. | TSPL
4. Edinburgh pubs in the 80s
Stewart's Bar, Drummond Street, Edinburgh in 1987 | TSPL