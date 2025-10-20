The Craigentinny Marbles sit on Craigentinny Crescent in Edinburgh's north east, neighbouring rows of 1930s homes.

The stunning marble tomb houses the remains of William Henry Miller, a landowner and Member of Parliament for Newcastle-under-Lyme, who moved to the area after losing his seat in 1841.

Miller died in 1848, unmarried and childless, with his will executed by a distant relative.

He left instructions to be buried half a mile from his home, above which a monument should be built "in commemoration of the private virtues of the deceased."

Curiously, Miller specified that the monument should be far away from any churches; he should be buried 20-ft deep, and his coffin encased in lead to prevent grave-robbing.

Miller allocated £20,000, worth approximately £3 million in 2025, to build the monument, which was designed by architect David Rhind.

The structure is decorated with carved marble plates, depicting biblical scenes - and contributing to the monument's name.

In 1920, when Leith and Edinburgh were merged, the lands around the Marbles were marked for residential use, and houses began to be constructed.

Now, the mausoleum stands completely surrounded by houses - and its neighbours are regularly in awe of the structure.

Barry Wilson moved to the street with his wife just last year - and said he had "no idea" the mausoleum existed until going to view his house for the first time.

"The first time we saw it was when we went to view the property six weeks beforehand," he said.

"Our previous home was about a mile away, and we'd never heard of it until we saw it.

"I've lived locally for 25 years and I never knew it existed!"

After discovering the mausoleum, Mr Wilson and his wife became fascinated by the history - and even renovated part of their bathroom to get a better view of the monument.

"We started doing a bit of research, finding out a bit more about it - and now it makes my day every time I come home and see it," Barry said.

"Our back bedroom can see it - and we actually designed our shower around it.

"We moved the shower to the other wall so that when we open the window, we can see it from the shower."

The Craigentinny Marbles are "stunning," says Mr Wilson - and they are a large part of the reason him and his wife intend to stay in the area for good.

He added: "I think the marble inscriptions themselves are works of art.

"We've had friends visit who didn't know it was there - lots of people have gone down to read the inscription and a bit about the history as well.

"We won't be moving for as long as we live - we have this on our doorstep, and we're five minutes away from Portobello and ten away from Arthur's Seat."

These stunning pictures capture inside the street and the 177-year-old mausoleum.

1 . Craigentinny Marbles The mausoleum towers over the 1930s bungalows on the street | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Craigentinny Marbles The imposing structure is a source of mystery and awe to people who live in the surrounding area | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS Photo Sales

3 . Craigentinny Marbles The monument would originally have been a solitary structure in a moorland, but now finds itself in the middle of a residential street | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS Photo Sales

4 . Craigentinny Marbles The marble tomb houses the remains of landowner William Henry Miller, who wished to be buried half a mile from his home | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS Photo Sales