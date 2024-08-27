If you’re among the many Oasis fans eagerly anticipating tickets for their 2025 reunion tour going on sale, there’s one more thing to consider – hotels near the venue.

Noel and Liam Gallagher may have buried the hatchet to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe, with two nights lined up for Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh next August.

But with the show taking place in the middle of peak Edinburgh festival season, those travelling to the city from further afield will have difficulties finding accommodation even if they book a hotel before buying tickets.

Here are 25 hotels near Murrayfield to consider staying in if you’re looking to see Oasis in Edinburgh.

1 . Ardmillan Hotel Ardmillan Hotel is a short 21 minutes away from Murrayfield Stadium. A fuss free option, the two star hotel is on Ardmillan Terrace.

2 . Hampton Hotel by Greene King Inns Hampton Hotel by Greene King Inns is another hotel close to Murrayfield. Just a 15 minute walk away, the Corstorphine Road hotel even has a beer garden to enjoy while you wait.

3 . The Roseate Edinburgh A luxury hotel, The Roseate Edinburgh may cost a little more than many of the options on this list but it may well be worth it for older Oasis fans with just a 12 minute walk to and from Murrayfield.

4 . Tynecastle Park Hotel A 20 minute walk from Murrayfield Stadium, Tynecastle Park Hotel on McLeod Street is a solid option for those looking to see Oasis.