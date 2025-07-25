Even with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe rapidly approaching, there are still plenty of events to get involved with around the city.
On today, Friday, July 25, there’s everything from live music at Cabaret Voltaire, The Caves and Sneaky Pete’s to a special screening of Whit Stillman’s 1990 film Metropolitan at the Edinburgh Filmhouse - with a Q&A with the director himself.
So if you were heading out without a plan, here are 10 things to do around Edinburgh today.
1. Bongo’s Bingo at Edinburgh Corn Exchange
The phenomenon that turns bingo into a rave, for those looking for a good time this evening there are still some tickets available for Bongo’s Bingo at Edinburgh Corn Exchange.
| Contributed
2. Great Grog International Wine Tasting at The Royal Lyceum Theatre
If you are still looking to indulge but in a slightly more relaxed environment, then you could head to the Royal Lyceum Theatre for the Great Grog International Wine Tasting, which is perfect for those new to wine as well as those who are seasoned connoisseurs.
| New Africa - stock.adobe.com
3. Oran Mor x Cab Vol WKNDR at Cabaret Voltaire
Cabaret Voltaire has teamed up with sister venue Oran Mor in Glasgow for a weekend full of live music. With most acts on the line-up set to play both venues on different days, kicking things off in Edinburgh tonight is The Niche Family, Day Sleeper and The Great Pleasure.
| Google Maps
4. The Battle: Diva Down, Disco Mary, Ragazzi, and We’re Not Scared of Robots at Sneaky Pete’s
If you’re after more live music, also on tonight is The Battle at Sneaky Pete’s with performances from Diva Down, Disco Mary, Ragazzi and We’re Not Scared of Robots.
| Scott Louden