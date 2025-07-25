The projection room at the Edinburgh Filmhouse. Picture: Andy O'Brien/The Scotsmanplaceholder image
What's on in Edinburgh today? Here are 10 things to do on Friday, July 25 - including special Q&A with director Whit Stillman

From a Q&A with film director Whit Stillman to an evening of Bongo’s Bingo, here are some events to check out around Edinburgh today.

Even with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe rapidly approaching, there are still plenty of events to get involved with around the city.

On today, Friday, July 25, there’s everything from live music at Cabaret Voltaire, The Caves and Sneaky Pete’s to a special screening of Whit Stillman’s 1990 film Metropolitan at the Edinburgh Filmhouse - with a Q&A with the director himself.

So if you were heading out without a plan, here are 10 things to do around Edinburgh today.

The phenomenon that turns bingo into a rave, for those looking for a good time this evening there are still some tickets available for Bongo’s Bingo at Edinburgh Corn Exchange.

1. Bongo’s Bingo at Edinburgh Corn Exchange

If you are still looking to indulge but in a slightly more relaxed environment, then you could head to the Royal Lyceum Theatre for the Great Grog International Wine Tasting, which is perfect for those new to wine as well as those who are seasoned connoisseurs.

2. Great Grog International Wine Tasting at The Royal Lyceum Theatre

Cabaret Voltaire has teamed up with sister venue Oran Mor in Glasgow for a weekend full of live music. With most acts on the line-up set to play both venues on different days, kicking things off in Edinburgh tonight is The Niche Family, Day Sleeper and The Great Pleasure.

3. Oran Mor x Cab Vol WKNDR at Cabaret Voltaire

If you’re after more live music, also on tonight is The Battle at Sneaky Pete’s with performances from Diva Down, Disco Mary, Ragazzi and We’re Not Scared of Robots.

4. The Battle: Diva Down, Disco Mary, Ragazzi, and We’re Not Scared of Robots at Sneaky Pete’s

