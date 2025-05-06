Police believe the driver of a silver or grey pick up truck may have more information about a fatal collision involving a cyclist and van in West Calder.

Police are appealing to the public for information following a fatal crash involving a van and a cyclist in West Calder.

A 65-year-old cyclist died following a collision between a white Vauxhall van on the A70 near Harburn at around 8.45am on Friday, May 2. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now calling for the driver of a silver or grey pick up truck to come forward and assist their ongoing enquiry into the incident.

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “As our investigation progresses, it has now been established that a silver or grey pick-up style vehicle was in the area around the time of the crash.

“It is possible that the driver may have information that would assist our enquiries and I would ask that they come forward.”