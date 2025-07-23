Set to be his only Scottish show in 2025, Alice Cooper will thrill Edinburgh fans with a show at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Wednesday, July 23. placeholder image
What's on in Edinburgh today? From Alice Cooper to Kevin Bridges, here are the top 10 events on in the Capital

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 07:02 BST

Wondering how to spend your time in Edinburgh today? We have some options for you.

Alice Cooper is set to play his only Scottish tour date in Edinburgh this evening, with plenty of other events on around the city today.

If you’re in the Scottish Capital exploring ahead of the Edinburgh Fringe or are perhaps at a loose end and looking for something to do, we have some suggestions to help keep you entertained.

From an intimate show by beloved comedian Kevin Bridges to a gig by legendary indie rock band Kasabian, here is what’s on in Edinburgh today (July 23).

His only Scottish date this year, legendary rocker Alice Cooper will perform at the Edinburgh Playhouse tonight. With support from special guest Bobbie Dazzle, there are still some tickets available ahead of doors opening at 6.30pm.

1. Alice Cooper at Edinburgh Playhouse

Also set to entertain Edinburgh audiences tonight is Kasabian, with an intimate show at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange. The sold-out gig will see the English indie band play their biggest hits from Fire to You’re in Love With a Psycho.

2. Kasabian at Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Though you’d be lucky to get a ticket at the last minute, Kevin Bridges will appear at Monkey Barrel Comedy in Edinburgh for an intimate show tonight. It’s as Bridges prepares for his North American tour, with the Scottish comedy icon to be joined by some of his friends. The show will kick off at 8pm.

3. Kevin Bridges & Friends at Monkey Barrel Comedy

With headliners still to be confirmed, also on at Monkey Barrel tonight is Top Banana, the venue’s new act and material night. Running every Wednesday, the show will be led by Kate Hammer.

4. Top Banana: Monkey Barrel Comedy's New Material and New Act Night

