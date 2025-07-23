Alice Cooper is set to play his only Scottish tour date in Edinburgh this evening, with plenty of other events on around the city today.
If you’re in the Scottish Capital exploring ahead of the Edinburgh Fringe or are perhaps at a loose end and looking for something to do, we have some suggestions to help keep you entertained.
From an intimate show by beloved comedian Kevin Bridges to a gig by legendary indie rock band Kasabian, here is what’s on in Edinburgh today (July 23).
1. Alice Cooper at Edinburgh Playhouse
His only Scottish date this year, legendary rocker Alice Cooper will perform at the Edinburgh Playhouse tonight. With support from special guest Bobbie Dazzle, there are still some tickets available ahead of doors opening at 6.30pm.
| Getty Images
2. Kasabian at Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Also set to entertain Edinburgh audiences tonight is Kasabian, with an intimate show at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange. The sold-out gig will see the English indie band play their biggest hits from Fire to You’re in Love With a Psycho.
| AFP via Getty Images
3. Kevin Bridges & Friends at Monkey Barrel Comedy
Though you’d be lucky to get a ticket at the last minute, Kevin Bridges will appear at Monkey Barrel Comedy in Edinburgh for an intimate show tonight. It’s as Bridges prepares for his North American tour, with the Scottish comedy icon to be joined by some of his friends. The show will kick off at 8pm.
| Contributed
4. Top Banana: Monkey Barrel Comedy's New Material and New Act Night
With headliners still to be confirmed, also on at Monkey Barrel tonight is Top Banana, the venue’s new act and material night. Running every Wednesday, the show will be led by Kate Hammer.
| Graeme J Baty - stock.adobe.com