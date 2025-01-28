Alice Cooper has a date with Edinburgh. | Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali

The godfather of shock rock is on his way to Scotland - and will be playing a concert amidst his likely packed golf schedule.

Theatrical American rocker Alice Cooper has announced his only Scottish show of 2025 will be in Edinburgh.

Over a career spanning six decades, the musician has redefined concerts with his theatrical live rock oddessies fusing music with horror and much loved by generations of fans.

Originally performing as the lead singer in a band called Alice Cooper (when he was called Vincent Furnier), he found continued global success when he changed his name to that of the band he fronted, effectively going solo and releasing concept album Welcome to My Nightmare in 1975.

He’s since released 22 solo albums to go alongside the seven released as a band, selling over 50 million copies and spawning hit songs including School’s Out, Poison, No More Mr. Nice Guy and Elected.

The multi-talented Cooper is also an actor, scratch golfer, restaurateur, and radio DJ.

His latest album Road came out in 2023 and he’s since been on a world tour mixing old songs with the new.

Last year he played Glasgow’s Hydro Arena and he’s going to be back in Scotland in 2025, with a show promising “snakes, guillotines, monsters and more - wreaking havoc on stage nightly.”

Here’s what you need to know.

When is Alice Cooper playing Edinburgh?

Alice Cooper will play the Edinburgh Playhouse on Wednesday, July 23. It will be an all-seated gig.

When do tickets for Alice Cooper’s Edinburgh gig go on sale?

Tickets go on general release at 10am on Friday, January 31.

Are there any presales for Alice Cooper tickets?

Unusually, there doesn’t seem to be any artist or venue presale for the concert.

A number of tickets are reserved for those with an American Express card though, and can be accessed here on Friday.

Where can I buy ticket for Alice Cooper’s Edinburgh Playhouse gig.

Three authorised sellers will have tickets available. Just make sure you are registered with them and signed into your account before the tickets go live.

AXS will be selling tickets here.

Ticketmaster will be selling tickets here.

ATG will be selling tickets here.

What has Alice Cooper said about the Edinburgh gig?

On announcing his 2025 Edinburgh and Cardiff gigs, Alice said: "Cardiff and Edinburgh - you can't escape! We missed you last year, but now we're coming back. Alice would never let you down. Can't wait to see all the Sick Things at our shows. For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” says Alice. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

What is the likely setlist for Alice Cooper’s Edinburgh show?

Alice tends to play a near-identical setlist on his tour, so expect to hear the majority of the following, taken from a recent setlist in London.

Lock Me Up Welcome to the Show No More Mr. Nice I'm Eighteen Under My Wheels Bed of Nails Billion Dollar Babies Snakebite Be My Lover Lost in America He's Back (The Man Behind the Mask) Hey Stoopid Welcome to My Nightmare(partial)Play Video Cold Ethyl Go to Hell Poison Feed My Frankenstein Black Widow Jam Ballad of Dwight Fry Killer I Love the Dead Elected School's Out

All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.