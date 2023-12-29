Edinburgh Torchlight Procession 2023: Here's how to take part, the route, programme of events, ticket prices
Edinburgh's New Year celebrations get underway with a fiery and fun event.
This evening (December 29) will see thousands take to the streets of Edinburgh to transform parts of the Old Town into rivers of fire.
The annual Torchlight Parade is part of the city's Hogmanay celebrations, which will reach a crescendo with a huge street party in the city centre on December 31, along with a concert by Britpop legends Pulp in Princes Street Gardens,
Here's everything you need to know about the event and takling part.
When does the Torchlight Procession take place?
The procession takes place on Friday, December 29, and starts at 6pm.
The event is scheduled to finish at around 8.30/9pm.
What is the route of the Torchlight Procession?
The procession starts in the Meadows where there will be a range of entertainment before the torchbearers set off.
At around 7.30pm it will head down Forrest Road, onto George IV Bridge, before turning left onto the Royal Mile and finishing at Edinburgh Castle's Esplanade.
What else is happening?
"A carnival atmosphere" is promised at the Meadows - the first time the park has been used for the event - with live street theatre, fire performers, pipe bands and drummers. Vikings from Shetland’s South Mainland Up Helly Aa’ Jarl Squad will be on hand to lead the procession.
How can I take part?
Tickets are still available to buy here. It costs £20 per torch plus £7.50 to take part in the procession (procession tickets can only be bought when buying at least one torch).
What charities are being supported?
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has teamed up acclaimed homelessness charity Social Bite for the event and are aiming to raise over £50,000 for the good cause.
