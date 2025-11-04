The streets were ranked on their festive light displays, local events and seasonal decorations creating winter wonderland atmospheres.

Christmas is nearly here, and cities across the UK have started turning their high streets into glittering festive destinations.

Travel enthusiasts at Sweepstakes Table , an online resource platform, have identified the UK's top ten most beautiful and lively high streets during the festive season.

They’re said to be the top places where historic charm meets modern vibrancy, and where the festive season truly comes alive.

Taking the top spot in Scotland and the sixth spot on the list for the UK, Edinburgh’s Victoria Street and Old Town High Street area has been named one of the ‘most striking streetscapes in Britain’.

Victoria Street in Edinburgh. | Getty Images

Independent shops, atmospheric bars and historic storefronts line cobbled Victoria Street, each building painted in vibrant hues that pop against Edinburgh's grey stone surroundings.

Famous Edinburgh street often said to be inspiration behind Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley

In winter, giant lights and projections illuminate the Old Town skyline, so the medieval stones glow with the festive atmosphere.

Victoria Street is famous for its colourful shopfronts, sweeping curve, and historic stonework. It's often said to have inspired Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter books.

Travel experts said: “Colourful buildings cascade down a dramatic curve towards the Royal Mile, creating one of the most striking streetscapes in Britain.

“The mix of dramatic architecture, rich history and spectacular light displays turns this area into one of Scotland's most memorable Christmas destinations.”

Meanwhile, Milsom Street in Bath took the top spot on the UK list.

Elegant Georgian architecture lines this sophisticated street, where upscale boutiques sit alongside charming independent shops. When the festive lights switch on, twinkling stars reflect off those iconic stone facades, turning the entire street into a winter wonderland.