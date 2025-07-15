There was a large police presence in the area.

Three women have been arrested after an alleged disturbance at a defence factory in Edinburgh.

On Tuesday morning, Leonardo UK's facility in the Crewe Road area of the city was targeted by protesters.

The BBC are reporting that activist group Shut Down Leonardo Edinburgh said they had targeted the plant in a protest over the firm's laser targeting systems, which it claimed were used by the Israeli military.

Around five police cars were spotted in the Morrisons car park at Ferry Road after officers were called.

A cordon was erected as officers guarded the scene.

Three women aged 31, 34 and 42 have now been arrested and enquiries remain ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to an ongoing disturbance in the Crewe Road North area of Edinburgh on the morning of Tuesday, July 15.