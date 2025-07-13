Police appeal after woman assaulted and dog stolen in robbery
Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted and had her French bulldog stolen in a robbery at her Highlands home.
The 37-year-old victim was attacked at a property in Macrae Crescent, Dingwall, at about 4.40pm on Saturday before the dog was taken, Police Scotland said.
The suspect is described as a white woman in her 50s with dark, shoulder-length hair.
Detective Inspector Christopher MacLeod, of Police Scotland, said: “This was an upsetting ordeal for the woman involved who is desperate to have her dog returned safely to her.
“We believe the suspect may have been in the area of Brown Street (Square) with the dog and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information regarding the whereabouts of the dog to contact us.”
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3040 of 12 July, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.