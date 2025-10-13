The pub last won the title in 1998.

An East Lothian pub has been named among the best in the UK.

Musselburgh pub the Volunteer Arms, known as Staggs, already won the title of CAMRA’s National Pub of the Year in 1998 and was a worthy runner-up in 2018.

Now, they’re in the final four with the winner set to be revealed in early 2026.

Staggs, which has been run by the same family since 1858, is traditional pub with snug, wooden floors, wood panelling and mirrors from now closed local breweries.

The pub’s interior is of historic interest with an attractive Victorian era gantry topped with old spirit cask barrels.

It has a range of regularly changing cask beers and has recently featured in the hit Netflix series Department Q.

Staggs is one of the four pubs left in the National Pub of the Year 2025 competition. | CAMRA

Speaking from Staggs, Katie McKenzie, a co-owner of the pub, said: “Nigel, Hayley and I are absolutely delighted to be in the final four of CAMRA’s Pub of the Year competition.

“It is a testament to our hard-working staff, the breweries who supply us with fantastic beer and the community who drink and socialise with us.

“Staggs is a special place to many and we are grateful to everyone who plays a part in making us a community and more than just a pub.”

Four pubs remain in the UK-wide pub competition

After months of rigorous judging, just four pubs remain in the National Pub of the Year 2025 competition.

The pubs have been judged on their atmosphere, décor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression and quality cask beer.

As well as Staggs in Musselburgh, these include Blackfriars Tavern in Great Yarmouth, Pelican Inn in Gloucester and Tamworth Tap in Tamworth.

The final round of judging is now under way with the winner set to be revealed at the start of 2026.

Stuart McMahon, Director of CAMRA Scotland, said: “Staggs is a fantastic historic pub tucked away in a quiet corner of Musselburgh and has been run by the same family for almost 170 years.

“Nigel Finlay, owner, assisted by his two daughters, is passionate about the quality of the cask beers they serve and customers are always guaranteed a warm welcome, enjoying their beers whilst viewing the many historic mirrors and previous CAMRA awards that are on display."