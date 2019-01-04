Police name man who died after Dundee disturbance

Police have identified a man who died after a disturbance in Dundee on New Year’s Day.

Brian Fox, 62, was found injured near the Overgate shopping centre on January 1. He later died in hospital.

Murder detectives have arrested two men aged 19 and 24 in connection with the death of Mr Fox, who lived locally.

The pair were expected to appear at the city’s Sheriff Court on Friday, along with a 21-year-old woman arrested in connection with assaults linked to the incident.

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “Mr Fox’s next of kin have been updated and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

“We are grateful to the community for its support while enquiries were carried out.”