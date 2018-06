Have your say

Police have made an appeal to the public to trace a missing 15-year-old last seen in Dundee.

Harley Simpson was last seen at 5:30pm on Friday 1st June in Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

Harley is described as white, around 5ft 4, with short brown hair, slim build and blue eyes wearing grey hooded jumper and black joggers.

Any sightings of Harley please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 5318