Dundee man jailed for stealing inflatable jacuzzis

A Dundee man has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for stealing inflatable jacuzzis.

Andrew Pattie, 25, was found guilty of stealing three inflatable jacuzzis as well as Beatles memorabilia and a coin collection.

The hot tubs were stolen over the course of five days in November last year.

He admitted nine charges of theft and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Pattie carried out the thefts while on bail after police found more than £33,000 worth of heroin in his flat.

Depute fiscal Charmaine Gilmartin told Dundee Sheriff Court only one of the jacuzzis had been recovered.

He said: “The locus was secured for further inquiry and during a search a significant quantity of drugs were found.

“In total, 671.2 grams of heroin were found with a potential street value of £33,560.”

Defence solicitor David Duncan said: “He knows people in the area and it would not be difficult for him to move these items on.

“He accepts custody is inevitable.”

