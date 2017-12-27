Police launch investigation after two found dead in Borders village

POLICE have launched an investigation after two people were found dead at a property on Boxing Day.

Officers in Kelso are investigating after the bodies of a man in his 50s and a women in her 40s were discovered at a property on Ladyrig View in the village of Heiton at around 3pm on Boxing Day.

Their deaths are being treated as unexplained and police will submit a report to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the deaths.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie of the Major Investigation Team, said: “I would like to offer my condolences to the families of the man and woman who have sadly died.

“Whilst our inquiries are at an early stage and formal identification is yet to take place, we are satisfied we know who they are and we are providing support to their loved ones.

“Officers and forensic experts will be on site today carrying out a detailed investigation. The deaths are being treated as unexplained at this stage.”

Superintendent Jim Royan said: “We understand that this is a shocking incident for a small, quiet area of the Borders and we will have a number of our local officers on patrol to provide support to the community as well as the MIT investigation.

“I would like to thank the people of Heiton in advance for their patience and cooperation, and please come and speak to one of the team if you have any information that could assist.”

Anyone with information should contact the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting incident 2012 of 26th December, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.