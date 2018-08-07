Appeal to trace drivers speeding at 140mph on M74

Police are appealing for information to trace the drivers of four cars who were seen speeding at more than 140mph on the M74 - double the legal limit.

The vehicles were going southbound between Johnstonebridge and Ecclefechan, Dumfries and Galloway, at around 12:15 on Sunday.

Traffic cops spotted a blue coloured BMW M6, an orange coloured Nissan GTR, a red coloured Audi S5 and a grey coloured Porsche GT3.

But police weren’t able to stop the speeding cars.

READ MORE: Police probing unexplained death of six-month-old girl

Sergeant Leigh McCulloch, of the Trunk Roads Policing Group, said: “These four cars were observed by officers travelling south and it is suspected that they were travelling in convoy.

“The speed of these vehicles was recorded as being more than double the legal limit for the motorway.

“Clearly speed to this level on a public road is totally inappropriate and I am appealing to anyone who may have been on the A74(M) to call us if they can help us identify these vehicles, or indeed on any other roads south of Ecclefechan in the lower Annandale area during early Sunday afternoon.”