Woman charged with murder after Aberdeen man’s death

A woman has appeared in court charged with murder after a man was found dead at his home in Aberdeen.

Officers found the body of Alan Cowie, 65, at a property on Alexander Terrace in the Tillydrone area at around 10am on Wednesday.

Sharyn Massie, also known as Sharyn Stewart, was charged with murder when she appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

She was also charged with attempted murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The 52-year-old made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Mr Cowie’s family said in a statement issued through Police Scotland: “As a family we have been left shocked and saddened by Alan’s sudden death.

“We would ask for privacy at this difficult time as we try to come to terms with our loss.”