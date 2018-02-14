Man had ‘book of bomb instructions’ at Aberdeenshire home

Have your say

A Scots man suspected of planning terror attacks is alleged to have kept weapons at his home as well as a book containing instructions on how to make bombs.

Detective Sergeant David Crowther told a jury how he and colleagues searched Connor Ward’s house in Banff, Aberdeenshire, on 21 November 2014.

The High Court in Edinburgh today heard how the officers found a stun gun disguised as a torch, knuckledusters and knives at the property in the town’s Whinhill Crescent.

DS Crowther, 44, also said the team discovered a device in the 25-year-old’s house that appeared to be able to jam mobile phone signals.

The policeman said detectives recovered a machine, which could be used to scan rooms for hidden listening devices.

The police also recovered a Nokia mobile phone, which was being kept in a safe in a bedroom at the house and a laptop computer.

They found a book called the Anarchist’s Cookbook containing information on how to make explosive devices.

DS Crowther said officers recovered booklets with passwords which Mr Ward used to access internet websites.

Jurors were shown the password for Mr Ward’s Google account. They saw Mr Ward’s password was Combat18.

When prosecution lawyer Richard Goddard asked DS Crowther what Combat18 stood for, the police officer replied: “It’s a group which have extreme right wing views and are involved in violence.”

DS Crowther was giving evidence on the first day of proceedings against Ward who is standing trial on two charges.

He denies breaching both the Terrorism Act 2000 and Terrorism Act 2006.

DS Crowther told Mr Goddard how he and his colleagues initially attended Ward’s mother’s home at Water Path in Banff on the morning of 21 November 2014.

He said officers were searching for a “stun gun” and other weapons.

DS Crowther said that Mrs Ward directed him to a bedroom in her house. Once there, he found a rucksack and a hold-all, which contained “martial arts style weapons”.

The policeman said he and other officers went to Mr Ward’s house in Whinhill Crescent. He said the accused was at home when they arrived.

DS Crowther said officers continued to search Mr Ward’s mother’s house. They found packages containing items like knuckledusters, which had been addressed to Mr Ward but sent to his mum’s home.

Mr Ward had a Wikipedia account. His username for Wikipedia was 14connorward88. When Mr Goddard asked DS Crowther if the numbers 14 and 88 were significant, the policeman replied: “It has something to do with the Nazis, I think.”

DS Crowther also told the court they discovered a copy of the Anarchist’s Cookbook at Mr Ward’s house.

Jurors were shown the contents page of the book. They saw chapter one of the book was called ‘Drugs’, chapter two was called “Electronics, Sabotage and Surveillance”, chapter three was called “Natural, Non Lethal and Lethal Weapons” whilst chapter four was entitled “Explosives and Booby Traps”.

Jurors were also shown passages from the book on how somebody could convert a shotgun into a grenade launcher and instructions to make explosive devices called a ‘Bangalore Torpedo’, a ‘Molotov Cocktail’ and a ‘Home Made Grenade’.

Ward, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial, before judge Lord Burns, continues.

