Concern for young couple and two babies missing from Fraserburgh

Police have launched a search for a family missing from Fraserburgh - with a mum and her two-month-old daughter not seen for two weeks.

Concerns for Mark Hendry and Daniela Do Vale Goncalves, both 21, and their two children 15-month-old Mark Hendry Jnr and Chantelle Hendry were raised on Wednesday, 4 April and a missing persons enquiry was raised as a result.

It’s understood Mark and Mark Jnr were last spotted at around 6.30pm on Wednesday night, while Daniela and her baby daughter have not been seen for a fortnight.

Sergeant Martin MacDougall who is leading the missing persons enquiry said: “Since posting our appeal to trace Mark, Daniela, Mark Jnr and Chantelle we are aware of social media comments and growing speculation about the response by police.

“Where there is concern about missing people, but especially young children, our priority is confirming the safety and welfare of those who are missing. Whilst social media is extremely useful in tracing missing people we have to be completely satisfied of the welfare of all reported missing people before we stand down our investigations.

“I would like to make a direct appeal to Mark and Daniela to say that you are not in any trouble and we purely just want to check that you are all safe and well. If you can contact us directly by phoning 101 to confirm exactly where you are so that welfare checks can be made, then this would be extremely helpful.

“Anyone with information that could assist us with our enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2018 of 4 April. “